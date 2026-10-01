Former Principal Alleges Fake Classes and Grade Manipulation at Stratford High

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A former assistant principal at Stratford High School in Nashville has alleged that fake classes were created and student grades manipulated to help students graduate, according to local investigative reports. The claims have emerged as the state board of education examines academic practices at the institution.

Howard Jones, who served as an assistant principal and the grading principal responsible for auditing every grade given at the school, detailed multiple instances of alleged grade tampering involving former principals. Jones stated that he raised alarms after uncovering coursework anomalies.

Former Grading Principal Cites Pressure to Graduate Students

During his tenure, Jones worked under former principals Michael Steele and Dr. Michael Pratt. According to investigative findings, Steele introduced a contract system where students were evaluated on effort rather than mastery of the subject. An independent investigation by Metro Nashville Public Schools subsequently identified those practices as grade manipulation, leading to a three-day suspension for Steele.

Jones reported that he later discovered students placed in classes that did not exist on the school’s master schedule for that semester. Under state law, online credit recovery platforms such as Edgenuity are restricted to students who have failed a class. Jones explained that students were assigned failing grades in these alleged fake classes to qualify for credit recovery, and subsequently passed qualification tests with teacher assistance.

Former Stratford school counselor Constance Wade also documented similar irregularities regarding the credit recovery system and shared her findings with Jones, who confirmed the documentation as factual. When Jones brought these concerns to Pratt, he was instructed to “just let it go” and “leave it alone.” Pratt has not responded to interview requests regarding the allegations, while Steele denied falsifying grades during the prior district investigation.

State Oversight and Ongoing District Litigation

The state board of education’s active inquiry into Stratford High School follows a series of allegations of grade manipulation at the school made by former administrators. Jones ultimately retired from the district.

At the same time, Jones is involved in a separate lawsuit with Metro Nashville Public Schools, alleging retaliation by Superintendent Adrienne Battle. State education officials continue to review the records and auditing procedures at the high school as the investigation proceeds.