FTC Beretta Ruger Interlocking Directorate Settlement and Clayton Act Section 8 Risks

The Federal Trade Commission issued a consent order resolving interlocking directorate concerns spurred by a stock purchase agreement between firearm manufacturers Beretta Holding S.A. and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR), Baker McKenzie reported. The regulatory intervention targets minority investments that grant board nomination rights among direct competitors under Section 8 of the Clayton Act.

FTC Restricts Beretta Holding Board Appointments

Regulatory Hurdle: The FTC restricted Beretta Holding from appointing non-independent directors to the board of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR) following a 25% equity stake agreement.

The FTC restricted from appointing non-independent directors to the board of following a 25% equity stake agreement. Antitrust Expansion: Federal regulators continue to scrutinize minority shareholdings and governance rights across competing entities, expanding the application of Section 8 beyond traditional mergers.

Federal regulators continue to scrutinize minority shareholdings and governance rights across competing entities, expanding the application of Section 8 beyond traditional mergers. Governance Mandate: Corporate boards must enforce strict, non-waivable independence criteria for nominees to mitigate legal exposure involving shared industry oversight.

Beretta Holding Seeks Larger Stake in Sturm Ruger

In late 2025, regulatory disclosures revealed that Beretta Holding had accumulated a 10% equity position in Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR). This positioning made the European firm the single largest shareholder in the American gun manufacturer, prompting immediate internal friction regarding strategic direction. By February 2026, negotiations escalated when Beretta Holding executives indicated intentions to expand their ownership stake to 25% while securing active board representation and voting rights.

Management at Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR) pushed back against the demands, citing escalating legal exposure under Section 8 of the Clayton Act. In response, Beretta Holding initiated a proxy contest by nominating four separate candidates for election to the board. The dispute culminated in an SEC filing from the domestic manufacturer accusing its rival of attempting to seize effective operational control through incremental equity accumulation.

To avoid a contentious shareholder vote, both parties executed a settlement agreement in May 2026. Under the terms of that pact, Beretta Holding secured the right to increase its equity position to 25% while agreeing to a three-year standstill provision. The accord also permitted the nomination of up to two independent directors, alongside provisions exploring manufacturing and distribution collaborations.

FTC Challenges Beretta Holding Governance Provisions

Federal regulators moved quickly to dismantle the governance provisions of the settlement. In September 2026, the FTC announced a formal consent order targeting the stock purchase framework. According to regulatory findings, the agreement failed to institute rigorous independence requirements for the board nominees put forward by Beretta Holding, leaving open the possibility of a direct agent sitting on a competitor’s board.

The regulatory challenge highlights a strict enforcement trend regarding interlocking directorates. Section 8 of the Clayton Act prohibits individuals from serving simultaneously as officers or directors of competing corporations. The FTC noted that the original agreement permitted waivers that could allow direct employees or affiliates of Beretta Holding to qualify for seats on the board of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR).

Corporate Entity Initial Stake Agreed Stake Limit Board Nomination Terms Beretta Holding S.A. 10% 25% Up to 2 independent directors under FTC consent order Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR) N/A N/A Subject to three-year standstill and voting alignment

Compliance Protocols For Minority Stakes And Board Nominations

Legal analysts at Baker McKenzie emphasize that minority investments carrying governance privileges now face heightened regulatory scrutiny. Corporations evaluating cross-ownership models must review potential product overlaps long before finalizing board observer or nomination privileges. Simply labeling a nominee as independent fails to satisfy regulatory thresholds if the investing entity retains contractual influence over that individual.

Effective corporate governance now requires clear drafting that bars any material familial, financial, or professional relationship between the nominee and the competing investor. Companies must implement rigid safeguards governing access to competitively sensitive information, ensuring that board materials are properly redacted and that recusals are enforced whenever market overlap dictates.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.