Garry Kasparov Warned He Is on Russian Assassination List

Chess legend and prominent Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov , 63, announced via social media that he has been warned by American and Lithuanian security services that he and long-time collaborator Ivan Tyutrin feature on a Russian assassination target list.

Security Services Issue Direct Warnings to Kasparov and Tyutrin

International intelligence warnings placed Garry Kasparov and his associate Ivan Tyutrin on a list of assassination targets. Kasparov disclosed the danger publicly, noting that the intelligence evaluation came via both American and Lithuanian authorities.

Federal prosecutors formally indicted five alleged Russian intelligence agents accused of conspiring to execute attacks and assassinations across the globe, including operations inside the United States. While the threat confirmation carries immense personal gravity, Kasparov stated that the revelation brought little surprise given his long-standing posture against Moscow's political establishment.

“The news that I, along with my long-time colleague and co-founder of the Free Russia Forum, Ivan Tyutrin, are on a list of assassination targets, did not come as a surprise to me, but it is nevertheless a shock,” Kasparov shared on social media.