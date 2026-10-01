Garry Kasparov Warned He Is on Russian Assassination List

Garry Kasparov Warned He Is on Russian Assassination List

by

Chess legend and prominent Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov, 63, announced via social media that he has been warned by American and Lithuanian security services that he and long-time collaborator Ivan Tyutrin feature on a Russian assassination target list.

Security Services Issue Direct Warnings to Kasparov and Tyutrin

International intelligence warnings placed Garry Kasparov and his associate Ivan Tyutrin on a list of assassination targets. Kasparov disclosed the danger publicly, noting that the intelligence evaluation came via both American and Lithuanian authorities.

Federal prosecutors formally indicted five alleged Russian intelligence agents accused of conspiring to execute attacks and assassinations across the globe, including operations inside the United States. While the threat confirmation carries immense personal gravity, Kasparov stated that the revelation brought little surprise given his long-standing posture against Moscow's political establishment.

“The news that I, along with my long-time colleague and co-founder of the Free Russia Forum, Ivan Tyutrin, are on a list of assassination targets, did not come as a surprise to me, but it is nevertheless a shock,” Kasparov shared on social media.

The Evolution of the Free Russia Forum and State Designation

The targeted individuals formed the Free Russia Forum in 2016 to organize anti-war conferences and channel support toward the Ukrainian military.

Garry Kasparov Warned He Is on Russian Assassination List
Photo: Aftenposten

In 2023, Russia designated the forum as an «uønsket organisasjon» (undesirable organization). By 2025, it was added to a list of «terroristorganisasjoner» (terrorist organizations).

More on this story: Russian intelligence planned to assassinate Garry Kasparov on US soil

Geopolitical Stakes of Transnational Dissident Targeting

Target / Entity Key Affiliation Jurisdictional Warning Designation Status in Russia
Garry Kasparov Free Russia Forum (Co-founder) US & Lithuanian Security Services N/A
Ivan Tyutrin Free Russia Forum (Co-founder) US & Lithuanian Security Services N/A
Free Russia Forum Anti-War / Pro-Ukraine Advocacy Transnational Intelligence Alert Designated “Terrorist Organization” (2025)

Keep reading

Photo of author

Omar El Sayed - World Editor

Omar El Sayed is Archyde’s World Editor, focused on international affairs, diplomacy, conflict, and cross-border political developments. He brings a global newsroom perspective to complex events and helps readers understand how regional stories connect to wider geopolitical shifts.

Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia to Visit Ceuta Amid Migrant Crisis Tensions