Chess legend and prominent Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov, 63, announced via social media that he has been warned by American and Lithuanian security services that he and long-time collaborator Ivan Tyutrin feature on a Russian assassination target list.
Security Services Issue Direct Warnings to Kasparov and Tyutrin
International intelligence warnings placed Garry Kasparov and his associate Ivan Tyutrin on a list of assassination targets. Kasparov disclosed the danger publicly, noting that the intelligence evaluation came via both American and Lithuanian authorities.
Federal prosecutors formally indicted five alleged Russian intelligence agents accused of conspiring to execute attacks and assassinations across the globe, including operations inside the United States. While the threat confirmation carries immense personal gravity, Kasparov stated that the revelation brought little surprise given his long-standing posture against Moscow's political establishment.
“The news that I, along with my long-time colleague and co-founder of the Free Russia Forum, Ivan Tyutrin, are on a list of assassination targets, did not come as a surprise to me, but it is nevertheless a shock,” Kasparov shared on social media.
The Evolution of the Free Russia Forum and State Designation
The targeted individuals formed the Free Russia Forum in 2016 to organize anti-war conferences and channel support toward the Ukrainian military.
In 2023, Russia designated the forum as an «uønsket organisasjon» (undesirable organization). By 2025, it was added to a list of «terroristorganisasjoner» (terrorist organizations).
Geopolitical Stakes of Transnational Dissident Targeting
|Target / Entity
|Key Affiliation
|Jurisdictional Warning
|Designation Status in Russia
|Garry Kasparov
|Free Russia Forum (Co-founder)
|US & Lithuanian Security Services
|N/A
|Ivan Tyutrin
|Free Russia Forum (Co-founder)
|US & Lithuanian Security Services
|N/A
|Free Russia Forum
|Anti-War / Pro-Ukraine Advocacy
|Transnational Intelligence Alert
|Designated “Terrorist Organization” (2025)