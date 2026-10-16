Geneva Hosts Romande Diabetes Day: Focus on Screening and New Treatments

Leman bleu reported that the annual event, organized by the diabetes research foundation, brings together patients, families, and healthcare professionals to examine screening advancements, treatment innovations, and the daily mental load of managing the disease.

Professor Valérie Schwitzgebel, head of the pediatric endocrinology and diabetology unit at HUG, highlighted the broad scope of the upcoming program. Specialists will discuss both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, associated complications, and emerging therapies. According to additional program details from hug.ch, the free public event at the Auditoire Marcel Jenny will feature specific conferences on fatty liver complications, autoimmune associations linked to Type 1 diabetes, stem cell and islet cell transplantation research, and dyslipidemia management alongside cholesterol issues.

Type 1 diabetes remains an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreatic islets of Langerhans. Advances in clinical screening now allow for early detection before clinical symptoms manifest.

«Aujourd’hui, on peut faire le diagnostic précoce, avant que ces symptômes commencent, en dosant les autoanticorps», explique Valérie Schwitzgebel.

Prof. Schwitzgebel noted that a dedicated working group is currently developing a national screening program based on this autoantibody testing methodology. For Type 2 diabetes—characterized by peripheral insulin resistance and progressive secretory dysfunction—the clinical focus centers heavily on metabolic management and obesity prevention. Alongside pharmacological interventions like GLP-1 receptor agonists (such as Ozempic), medical experts emphasize that weight typically rebounds if the pharmacotherapy is discontinued, underscoring the necessity of supervised lifestyle integration.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Early Autoantibody Detection: Type 1 diabetes can now be identified through blood tests checking for specific autoantibodies long before physical symptoms appear.

Type 1 diabetes can now be identified through blood tests checking for specific autoantibodies long before physical symptoms appear. Obesity and Type 2 Risk: Excess adipose (fat) tissue increases insulin resistance, making weight management a cornerstone of Type 2 prevention.

Excess adipose (fat) tissue increases insulin resistance, making weight management a cornerstone of Type 2 prevention. Pharmacological Caution: Powerful medications like Ozempic effectively manage glucose and weight, but cessation generally leads to weight regain without continuous lifestyle support.

Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Innovations in Geneva

The scientific program at HUG extends beyond standard care into cutting-edge investigative domains. Researchers will present updates on cellular therapies, including islet transplantation and stem cell research aimed at restoring endogenous insulin production in patients with advanced disease. Furthermore, participatory workshops will guide attendees through technological aids, such as continuous glucose monitors and automated insulin delivery systems.

Photo: hug.ch

Focus Area Clinical Milestone / Topic Target Population Type 1 Screening Pre-symptomatic autoantibody assays Children and at-risk families Type 2 Complications Hepatotoxicity and fatty liver disease Adult metabolic patients Advanced Research Islet and stem cell transplantation Refractory diabetic patients

Public health discussions during the event will also tackle structural prevention measures. Prof. Schwitzgebel pointed to potential regulatory interventions, such as implementing a tax on high-sugar products to curb unhealthy consumption patterns, mirroring public health strategies adopted in other nations.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Registration for the event and its optional catered lunch is available directly through the HUG portal, welcoming all clinicians, researchers, patients, and caregivers affected by the metabolic burden of diabetes.

Photo: videos.lemanbleu.ch