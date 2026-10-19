Geoffrey Mosiria to Challenge Governor Johnson Sakaja in 2027

Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has declared his bid to unseat Governor Johnson Sakaja in the 2027 General Election, promising sweeping changes and branding himself as Mr Fix It during a church service on October 11, 2026.

The race for the capital’s top seat has taken a sharp turn as Geoffrey Mosiria stepped before a congregation at Jesus Is Alive Ministries hosted by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

Track Record in Health and Environment Dockets

Mosiria defended his administrative record across multiple county dockets, pointing to his early work establishing healthcare facilities and managing environmental sanitation. He argued that his hands-on experience inside City Hall prepared him to manage the county’s vast resources, noting that his current portfolio allows him to work around the clock addressing community complaints and aiding vulnerable residents.

Geoffrey Mosiria calls out his boss, Johnson Sakaja, over repeated transfers between departments, saying he was moved from Health to Takataka and Customer Service.Frustrated, Mosiria now vows to unseat Sakaja in the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race. pic.twitter.com/Y2hgQbhTCt — https://x.com/TheNairobiTimez/status/2109508120237985868

I have done a lot of work in Nairobi. I have worked in health, where I ensured that we have the first ICU and medication in Nairobi that is working until today. Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service

After his tenure in health, Mosiria moved to the environment department where he tackled garbage collection and city cleanup operations. During his time overseeing environmental compliance, he frequently recorded raids on social media platforms like TikTok against entities violating city laws. He later transitioned to customer service under administrative changes contained in a circular dated November 18, 2025, signed by Governor Johnson Sakaja pursuant to Section 45(5) of the County Government Act 2012.

Fallout With Governor Johnson Sakaja and Internal Friction

Mosiria’s political ambitions run parallel to an open administrative fallout with his boss. The chief officer accused Governor Johnson Sakaja of sidelining him following disagreements regarding public funds and service delivery dating back to 2023, when his accounting officer powers in the health department were transferred to facility chief executive officers. He further stated that the governor only reaches out when assistance is required, while ignoring requests for meetings to address official concerns.

Photo: People Daily

Addressing supporters, Mosiria claimed that his rising public profile triggered countermeasures from the county leadership.

Sakaja aliona nyota yangu imeanza kung’aa sana, akajaribu kuizima. Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service

He cautioned against political violence and urged candidates to focus on presenting clear agendas to voters instead of relying on intimidation or criminal elements.

Pledges to Complete Unfinished Manifestos and One-Term Limit

Laying out his platform, Mosiria pledged to finish the unfulfilled promises left by former Nairobi governors Evans Kidero and Mike Sonko, arguing that their foundational plans for the city were never fully implemented by subsequent administrations.

As the 2027 contest takes shape, Mosiria is among those positioning themselves ahead of the gubernatorial race.