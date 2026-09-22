Giants Rout vs. Rams Overshadowed by Jaxson Dart’s Knee Injury

The New York Giants’ promising start to the 2026 NFL season hit a devastating wall on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, where a 28-6 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams was severely overshadowed by a potentially serious knee injury to second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart during the first quarter.

Here is the kicker: just one week after stunning the Dallas Cowboys on the road, the franchise and its fans are holding their collective breath awaiting Tuesday MRI results. According to initial exams reported by NFL Network, the team fears Dart suffered a sprained MCL after getting sandwiched between two Rams pass rushers, bringing an abrupt halt to the early-season momentum in Gotham.

The Bottom Line The Injury: Jaxson Dart exited in the first quarter after taking a brutal hit, with X-rays coming back negative ahead of a crucial Tuesday MRI.

Jaxson Dart exited in the first quarter after taking a brutal hit, with X-rays coming back negative ahead of a crucial Tuesday MRI. The Game: A resurgent Matthew Stafford and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Davante Adams tore through the Giants’ defense for a 28-6 Rams victory.

A resurgent Matthew Stafford and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Davante Adams tore through the Giants’ defense for a 28-6 Rams victory. The Stakes: With backup Jameis Winston under center and a pass rush that struggled against Aaron Donald and the Rams’ line, the new Giants coaching regime faces an immediate test of depth.

How the Momentum Shifted on Monday Night

Coming off an impressive opening-week victory against Dallas, expectations surrounding the Giants were sky-high. But Los Angeles had other plans after returning home from a rough trip to Australia. Matthew Stafford looked every bit the reigning MVP, slicing through the New York secondary while targeting Davante Adams, who finished the night with eight catches for 195 yards and two scores, including a 31-yard touchdown and a 64-yard catch-and-run.

Dart’s exit entirely altered the tactical landscape. Before leaving the game on a third-and-7 play, Dart was caught in mid-air between converging defenders, causing his leg to shift awkwardly on video replay. Though he walked off under his own power and reportedly tried to lobby coaches to let him back in—a fight that ESPN’s Jordan Raanan highlighted during the broadcast—medical staff kept him sidelined.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero noted that an MCL issue is what team medical staff are currently monitoring. Meanwhile, Giants general manager Joe Schoen offered reassurance to ESPN by stating that “everything is going to be OK,” though the official timeline for a potential absence remains unconfirmed.

Ground Game Stifled by Donald’s Return

Team / Metric Week 1 vs. Cowboys Week 2 vs. Rams New York Giants Rushing Yards 165 yards 44 yards Aaron Donald Stats (Rams) Did Not Play (Retired) 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss Final Score Giants Win Rams Win (28-6)

With Jameis Winston stepping in as the backup quarterback, the explosive ground game that defined the Giants’ Week 1 performance completely evaporated. New York managed just 44 total rushing yards compared to 165 the week prior. A major catalyst for that defensive clampdown was the return of future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement after a two-year hiatus to anchor the Rams’ front line.

Photo: foxsports.com

Adding to the offensive panic, star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers briefly exited the contest clutching his right shoulder after taking a hit from a Winston target. Although Nabers managed to return early in the second quarter, the sequence of injuries served up a double dose of anxiety for a fanbase that has seen too many campaigns derailed by physical attrition.

Defensive Vulnerabilities and Future Hurdles

On the other side of the ball, the anticipated dominance of New York’s pass rush failed to materialize. High-profile names like Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux found themselves neutralized by a disciplined Rams offensive line that gave Stafford ample time to operate without pressure. To compound the defensive woes, Burns suffered a late-game ankle injury that required a cart, though he ultimately chose to walk off under his own power.

Jaxson Dart Gets Crushed and Limps off With Knee Injury – Doctor Explains

As the Giants prepare to return to the drawing board for a crucial stretch of home games, the immediate focus remains squarely on the imaging results for their young signal-caller.

What is your take on how the Giants should manage their offensive scheme if Winston has to draw the start next week? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.