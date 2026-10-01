Gilead HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir faces access hurdles

Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable medication developed by Gilead Sciences, demonstrated that no participants who received the drug contracted HIV in clinical trials. However, a sharp decline in international funding and restrictive licensing agreements have ignited a global debate regarding equitable patient access in low- and middle-income countries ahead of widespread generic production expected in 2027.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Mechanism of Action: Lenacapavir can be used to prevent HIV.

Lenacapavir can be used to prevent HIV. Administration Schedule: The medication is delivered via injection twice a year, contrasting sharply with daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills.

The medication is delivered via injection twice a year, contrasting sharply with daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills. Access Disparities: While the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug for prevention in mid-2025 at an annual cost of $28,000, generic counterparts projected at $40 annually face geographic licensing exclusions across at least 26 middle-income nations.

Clinical Trials and Global Regulatory Approval

The therapeutic efficacy of lenacapavir was established through clinical data, including a 2024 trial monitoring more than 2,000 young women across South Africa and Uganda where no participants contracted the virus. Following these findings, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for HIV prevention in June 2025. Subsequently, the World Health Organization recommended the long-acting injectable as an additional form of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, to reduce the risk of getting HIV.

Carlota Baptista da Silva, global HIV lead at Doctors Without Borders (MSF), characterized the development to Al Jazeera as the most innovative tool that has reached the HIV arena for the last decade, noting it is the closest we have to a vaccine. Despite these clinical milestones, structural barriers threaten public health deployment. International funding for HIV fell 18 percent in 2025, to $7.3bn—marking the lowest level in nearly two decades—resulting in a drop of individuals receiving preventative medicines from 1.4 million in 2024 to 1.1 million in 2025.

Geographic Exclusions and Manufacturing Economics

Access Pathway Projected Cost (Per Person/Year) Geographic Scope Timeline US Commercial Drug $28,000 United States Active (Approved June 2025) Gilead Non-Profit Supply At-cost / No-profit Global Fund & PEPFAR supported regions Active rollout (South Africa, Kenya, etc.) Generic Licensure Production Approximately $40 Licensed developing nations Expected scale-up in 2027

Gilead Sciences is currently supplying its proprietary version of lenacapavir on a no-profit basis for public health programmes supported by the Global Fund and the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Rollouts are actively under way in nations such as South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, and Eswatini. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company has licensed six manufacturers to produce low-cost generic copies projected to cost $40 a year, though large-scale distribution is not anticipated until 2027.

Controversy surrounds the exclusion of at least 26 middle-income countries from this generic licensing agreement, as highlighted by MSF. These excluded territories—including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Peru—accounted for close to 23 percent of new HIV infections globally in 2023, and several helped test the drug. Although Gilead subsequently established a separate access framework with the Pan American Health Organization for 14 Latin American and Caribbean nations, critics argue this arrangement maintains corporate dependency rather than permitting open procurement of low-cost generics.

Humanitarian Delivery Hurdles and Direct Procurement Stalls

Medical humanitarian operations face severe operational bottlenecks due to procurement restrictions. For more than a year, MSF has sought permission to purchase lenacapavir supplies from Gilead for its medical programmes. “Despite those requests, Gilead has not allowed MSF to purchase this medicine directly,” da Silva stated to Al Jazeera.

This barrier impacts high-vulnerability populations, including individuals displaced by conflict or disaster who may struggle to take a prevention pill every day. While daily PrEP pills remain accessible, their strict adherence requirements reduce effectiveness compared to a semi-annual injection. Gilead declined Al Jazeera’s interview requests due to scheduling constraints, issuing an emailed defense highlighting its multi-tiered access strategy combining royalty-free licenses, regional agreements, and no-profit distributions, while omitting commentary on direct humanitarian purchasing requests or specific country exclusions.

References

South Africa launches HIV prevention drug lenacapavir in the country