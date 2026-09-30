God of War: Laufey screenshot shows Kratos in ancient Greece

Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a new God of War: Laufey screenshot showing Kratos and Laufey together in an Ancient Greece setting, raising fresh narrative questions ahead of the game’s February 16, 2027 release on PlayStation 5. Because Laufey passed away before the events of the 2018 title and never visited Greece during Kratos’ early years there, fans are scrambling to figure out how this scene fits into the timeline.

The Mystery of Kratos and Laufey in Ancient Greece

Fans spotted the striking image on the PlayStation blog alongside pre-order bonuses and digital deluxe edition details. The screenshot depicts Kratos and Laufey standing inside what appears to be a Greek temple. Sony previously showed a brief glimpse of Kratos burning Laufey’s body on a funeral pyre during June’s reveal footage. That same reveal trailer showed Laufey waking up in the Everywhen, a heavenly afterlife connecting multiple mythologies, where Kratos visits her briefly in a moment of need.

Timeline Discrepancies and Fan Speculation

This fresh visual evidence confirms Kratos holds a larger role in the upcoming title than initial teasers suggested. IGN Benelux editor Sjaak pointed out that players now face major questions about which version of Kratos appears in the frame. If this is the living Kratos from the 2018 game and God of War Ragnarök, his presence in Greece alongside a deceased Laufey breaks established canon unless it involves time travel, dreams, or alternate realms. ResetEra user Iluminado_Horn voiced the community’s confusion by posting, “Where the hell are they? In Greece? After Ragnarok?” Meanwhile, user Patitoloco suggested on the forum that “Laufey dreams/hallucinates of Kratos, it was shown on the gameplay reveal.” Whether the scene represents a flashback, a hallucination within the Everywhen, or an entirely different version of the ghost of Sparta remains unconfirmed by Sony.

PlayStation 5 Pro Visuals and Release Details

Beyond the narrative puzzles, the promotional image generated heavy discussion regarding character models rendered on PlayStation 5 Pro hardware. IGN highlighted praise for Kratos’ meticulously detailed, bushy beard as the game runs on Sony’s upgraded console hardware. Sony has locked in the launch date for God of War: Laufey as February 16, 2027, keeping the title exclusive to the PlayStation 5 ecosystem. Until Sony shares additional story trailers or gameplay breakdowns, players must wait to see if the Greek temple setting is merely a manifestation within the multi-mythology Everywhen or an actual return to Kratos’ brutal Mediterranean origins.