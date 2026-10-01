Gold Prices in Egypt Reach 6,145 EGP Per Gram for 21-Karat Gold

The Bottom Line Local Price Divergence: 21-karat gold settled at 6,145 EGP per gram in midday trading, up from 6,125 EGP earlier in the morning.

21-karat gold settled at 6,145 EGP per gram in midday trading, up from 6,125 EGP earlier in the morning. Global Spot Benchmarks: International spot gold held firm at 4,155.65 USD per ounce, while U.S. gold futures remained flat at 4,185.40 USD ahead of key labor data.

International spot gold held firm at 4,155.65 USD per ounce, while U.S. gold futures remained flat at 4,185.40 USD ahead of key labor data. Monthly Context: Domestic prices experienced a 3% decline across September, significantly lagging behind the 6% drop recorded in international markets due to currency dynamics.

Divergent Domestic Pricing Across Cairo Exchanges Market pricing displayed notable variance across major platforms at the start of October trading. The 21-karat benchmark was recorded at 6,145 EGP, alongside 24-karat gold at 7,022 EGP and 18-karat gold at 5,267 EGP, with the gold coin reaching 49,160 EGP. In contrast, other reported figures for the same session pegged 21-karat gold at 6,120 EGP and 24-karat gold at 6,994 EGP. Evening trades on the preceding Wednesday had already pushed 24-karat gold below the 7,000 EGP threshold. These pricing discrepancies reflect the rapid pace of updates among local bullion dealers as they recalibrate inventories against shifting exchange rates and retail demand.

The Currency Factor Behind September’s Local Resilience The gap between domestic and international performance over the past month highlights structural differences in how Egyptian markets process external shocks. Saeed Imbaby, executive director of the Isagha platform, noted that local market dynamics cannot be read through the global ounce alone. Imbaby pointed out that while international gold shed roughly 6% over September, 21-karat gold in Egypt fell by only about 3%. This cushion was primarily maintained by the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound against the U.S. dollar. 21-karat gold dropped from 6,325 EGP at the end of August to 6,130 EGP at the close of September, representing a loss of 195 EGP. Meanwhile, the global ounce descended from 4,449.61 USD to 4,180.96 USD. Asset / Karat Price (EGP) – High Price (EGP) – Low 24-Karat (Per Gram) 7,022 EGP 6,994 EGP 21-Karat (Per Gram) 6,145 EGP 6,120 EGP 18-Karat (Per Gram) 5,267 EGP 5,245 EGP Gold Coin 49,160 EGP 48,960 EGP

Shifting Retail Demand and Macroeconomic Pressures Consumer behavior inside Egyptian jewelry shops remains split between distinct purchasing motives. World Gold Council data revealed that purchases of gold jewelry in Egypt declined 14% year-over-year during the second quarter, whereas acquisitions of bars and coins expanded by 6%. Analysts emphasize that lower prices do not automatically signal a surge in buying activity, given that tightened purchasing power often keeps retail consumers on the sidelines while prompting others to liquidate assets for liquidity. Globally, market participants are bracing for the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Friday. Ilya Spivak, global macro head at Tastylive, noted that while personal consumption expenditure data offered temporary support to bullion, that momentum faded amid persistent gains in Treasury yields. Traders currently price in an 87% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike by December, keeping non-yielding bullion under pressure as the dollar retains its strength.

Upcoming Labor Data and Monetary Policy Trajectory Markets await Friday’s employment figures to clarify the Federal Reserve’s next move on monetary policy. U.S. inflation data released earlier showed price pressures moderating in August, temporarily dampening expectations for an October rate increase. However, ongoing strength in Treasury yields continues to offset these cooling inflation signals. Photo: Masrawy Whether local Egyptian dealers will adjust their premiums further depends entirely on how international spot prices react to Friday’s labor print and whether the exchange rate maintains its stabilizing effect on local bullion valuations.