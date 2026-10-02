Google DeepMind Watermarks AI-Designed Proteins to Track Origin

By Sophie Lin – Technology Editor

Following Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold winning the Nobel prize in chemistry in 2024, generative artificial intelligence has become a standard tool for researchers to create new protein structures with specific properties or functions, such as stronger muscle-inspired proteins. While centralized databases or added metadata were previously considered to track these structures, metadata is easily removed and centralized databases can compromise researchers’ abilities to keep findings secret for patenting.

To address the influx of AI-generated proteins without disrupting research confidentiality, Google DeepMind has developed a method to watermark proteins designed by artificial intelligence (AI) during the design process itself.

Methods of Watermarking Protein Sequences and Structures

One of the new models integrates SynthIDBio-sequence into a commonly used sequence design model, ProteinMPNN16. This system relies on the underlying entropy during sampling from ProteinMPNN, assigning a g-value to each possible token based on a random seed while the sampling algorithm biases sampling toward high g-values. Through these mechanisms, the model adds a small protein-binding sequence into a target protein sequence that can later be detected.

Photo: Nature

Additionally, by building on the latest version of AlphaFold, the team created a new model that watermarks the protein structures themselves. Comparisons between known proteins, like the Sars-Cov-2 receptor, and their watermarked equivalents demonstrated minimal impact on interaction strength, while structure watermarking showed little change to internal bond lengths and angles.

Preventing Misuse and Upholding Integrity

Researchers note that watermarking structures makes it more difficult to alter a protein’s structure after it has been designed. According to the team, this tagging approach can help scientists track origins, uphold scientific integrity, and prevent the misuse of generative AI tools in creating harmful biological agents.