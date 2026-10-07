GOP candidates dodge joint appearances with Trump, Chosun Ilbo reports

As the November 3 midterm elections enter their final, high-stakes weeks, a striking political disconnect is playing out across America’s crucial battleground states. Despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that his personal presence on the campaign trail can single-handedly reverse Republican fortunes, numerous high-profile GOP candidates are actively dodging joint appearances with the sitting president, The Chosun Ilbo reported.

The friction shows a widening strategic chasm within the party. While Trump vows to visit all 35 intensely contested regions, his actual itinerary has largely bypassed critical battlegrounds in favor of safe, ruby-red strongholds like Alabama, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Meanwhile, candidates who desperately need to appeal to independent and moderate voters in competitive races are finding that the president’s polarizing rallies and heavy-handed policy stances carry a steep political cost.

Susan Collins and Ashley Hynson Distance Themselves from Trump

No candidate has maintained a sharper boundary against presidential entanglements than Senator Susan Collins of Maine. Collins has openly dismissed the prospect of a presidential campaign visit since June, stating flatly that “such a thing will not happen.” Even after Trump publicly dangled the possibility of a Maine rally on November 6, Collins stood her ground during a televised debate to confirm she anticipated no such visit.

Secret Recordings Reveal Texas Tensions

The irony of the current campaign strategy is perhaps nowhere sharper than in Texas, a traditional Republican stronghold where Trump has made three separate visits over the span of a single month to bolster Senate candidate Ken Paxton. Despite the concentrated presidential firepower, leaked audio recordings tell a starkly different story about how the campaign’s ground-level architects view the intervention.

According to audio obtained by Axios, Paxton complained to a private gathering of donors and lobbyists that the administration’s foreign policy maneuvers and persistently high gasoline prices were dragging down his numbers against Democratic challenger James Talalico. “I am not the person making the decisions, and I don’t even know why some decisions are being made,” Paxton remarked in the recording. A separate recording published by The New York Times revealed Paxton grumbling that a previous Trump-centric rally in Dallas actually drove their local approval ratings downward.

The anxiety in Texas runs deep enough to alter state-level schedules. Governor Greg Abbott notably skipped Trump’s November 7 rally in San Antonio, citing scheduling conflicts, and also missed a previous Texas visit. Political strategists point out that holding high-energy rallies in diverse urban centers like San Antonio risks mobilizing motivated Democratic opposition rather than expanding the conservative tent.

Trump Claims Rallies Reshape the Electoral Map

Trump has brushed past these strategic retreats with characteristic defiance, using his social platforms and press appearances to insist that his rallies are fundamentally reshaping the electoral map. On November 6, the president asserted at least five times that Republican numbers are surging and that the party is flipping competitive races nationwide.

Yet media analyses from outlets including CNN suggest a different underlying reality. While massive rallies have long served as the primary engine of Trump’s political gravity, the growing reluctance of vulnerable incumbents and challengers to embrace them points to a shifting power dynamic. With the midterms looming, the calculated distance kept by endangered candidates may offer the clearest early indicator of how much authority the president will command over the party once the ballots are finally counted.