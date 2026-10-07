California’s economy grew at a 3.7 percent annualized pace in the first quarter of 2026, marking the state’s best quarterly growth ranking since 2013 and pushing its total annualized output to roughly $4.4 trillion, according to data released by the Governor’s office. The first-quarter expansion follows an annual GDP of $4.25 trillion in 2025, during a multi-year run that has kept the state anchored as the world’s fourth-largest economy. By contrast, Texas grew at a 0.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter, tying for 36th nationally, while Florida expanded by 1.6 percent, ranking 23rd.

Economic Output Outpaces New York, Texas and Florida

The first-quarter figures reflect broad output across multiple sectors, including advanced manufacturing, agriculture, high-tech industry, venture capital, and new business formation. In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the state added $44.5 billion in economic output, outpacing New York, Texas, and Florida.

For industrial real estate firms like Velur Enterprises, a Woodland Hills-based company that assists investors in identifying strategic properties near existing or planned grid infrastructure, the macroeconomic numbers translate directly into physical demand. Growth of this magnitude requires physical space, including acreage, heavy power service and truck access. Because coastal Southern California offers limited large-scale parcels, industrial demand is pushing further inland toward locations like the Antelope Valley and the high desert north of Los Angeles.

Photo: californianewstimes.com

Tariff Pressures Squeeze Regional Exporters

The state’s economic expansion is unfolding against a challenging international trade backdrop. September brought fresh tariff pressures following actions by the Trump administration on Canada, which prompted retaliatory tariffs from Canada and a widening trade deficit. Because California’s economy is trade-dependent—relying heavily on ports, agricultural exports, and technology supply chains—these tariff escalations have squeezed regional exporters, particularly smaller businesses without the scale to absorb trade volatility.

To resolve these frictions, state officials have pursued alternative economic partnerships. On September 8, California signed a new agreement with the Australian state of Queensland to accelerate collaboration on climate resilience, agricultural technology, and innovation. State trade officials have encouraged smaller exporters to diversify their international markets rather than wait for federal trade policy uncertainties to resolve.

High Fuel Costs Impact California Businesses

While output remains strong, California businesses face distinct operating expenses. According to AAA state averages from September 27, 2026, regular gasoline in California averaged about $6.35 per gallon, compared to roughly $3.93 in Texas and $4.37 in Florida, while California diesel averaged $8.42 a gallon. These fuel expenses impact agricultural growers in the Central Valley, logistics operators moving freight between ports and the Inland Empire, and industrial contractors.

These cost pressures heighten the value of properties positioned near established transport and energy networks. Velur Enterprises focuses its research on land located near existing or planned grid capacity, as access to power dictates whether developments can move forward efficiently.