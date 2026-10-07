GP SMS Reminders May Increase Cervical Screening Attendance

Between June 2021 and March 2024, millions of patients across London due for cervical screening who received GP-endorsed text message reminders showed higher attendance rates than those who did not receive the texts, according to a secondary analysis of National Health Service data published in The Lancet Primary Care.

Public health researchers examining routine primary care records across London sought to measure whether digital prompts could move the needle on routine cancer screenings when deployed across a massive urban population. The evaluation focused on individuals aged 24 to 64 who were eligible for cervical screening within participating general practice practices between June 21, 2021, and March 11, 2024. The text message provider and the National Health Application and Infrastructure Services (now the UK National Health Service Cervical Screening Management System) supplied the routinely collected data.

Millions Assessed Across London General Practice Records

The retrospective study assessed more than 3.1 million individuals from participating London practices. Exclusions applied to people who had opted out of the screening programme or text reminder service, underwent cervical screening prior to their initial invitation letter, or fell outside the designated age bracket when the initial invitation letter was sent.

The cohort reflected standard screening intervals within the system: a 3.5-year interval for individuals aged 25 to 49, and a 5.5-year interval for those aged 50 to 64.

Attendance Rates Among Text Recipients Versus Non-Recipients

Out of the included population, 2,112,003 individuals—who had a mean age of 38.4 years—received an SMS reminder containing general practitioner details and links to information roughly two weeks after their initial invitation letter. Meanwhile, 1,015,756 individuals—who had a mean age of 36.6 years—did not receive the text reminder.

51.7% of individuals who received the SMS reminder attended a screening, marking a 1.7 percentage point increase from the last screening cycle.

of individuals who received the SMS reminder attended a screening, marking a 1.7 percentage point increase from the last screening cycle. 25.0% of individuals who did not receive the reminder attended a screening, marking a 2.8 percentage point decrease from the last screening cycle.

After adjusting for measured factors including previous screening behaviour, age, and deprivation, individuals who successfully received the text message showed significantly higher odds of attending screening, yielding an odds ratio of 3.36 with a 95% confidence interval ranging from 3.31 to 3.40 and a P value under .0001.

Digital Reach and Future Implementation Considerations

While the findings highlight the potential effect of SMS reminders as a scalable component of public health screening systems, the research team emphasized the vital importance of digital reach, contact-data quality, and equitable implementation.

The effectiveness of such interventions is contingent on successful delivery, and incomplete contact information for individuals or gaps in digital access could limit the population effect the authors wrote

Furthermore, the exact reasons why numerous text messages were not scheduled remained unknown. Future research should evaluate differential effects considering demographic characteristics such as socioeconomic status and ethnicity. Financial support for the research was provided by the National Institute for Health and Care Research alongside the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria.