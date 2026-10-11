Grant Cardone Omits Bitcoin From Fannie Mae Loan Discussions

Cardone Capital founder Grant Cardone stated during a Bitcoin Treasuries panel in New York that he intentionally omits cryptocurrency holdings from loan discussions with Fannie Mae (FNMA) while financing apartment buildings, predicting lenders will eventually regret overlooking digital assets.

The Bottom Line

Growing Crypto Integration: Lenders are simultaneously warming to digital assets, evidenced by a recent product from Coinbase (COIN) and Better Home & Finance allowing borrowers to pledge Bitcoin for mortgage down payments.

Financing Multi-Family Real Estate Without Mentioning Bitcoin

Grant Cardone revealed his financing strategy during a panel discussion published on Sunday, noting that his firm connects cryptocurrency directly to the apartment buildings it acquires. Cardone stated that his firm is actively working on $600 million of deals carrying about $350 million of debt.

“I never tell Fannie Mae I’m putting Bitcoin on it,” Cardone said during the panel, adding that he avoids mentioning the asset to the mortgage giant because “it’s just too much.” He predicted that institutional lenders will regret missing out on digital collateral once the cryptocurrency appreciates significantly over the next five years.

Shifting Standards in Government-Backed Mortgages

Cardone’s comments arrive as traditional mortgage structures slowly incorporate digital assets. In August, Coinbase (COIN) and Better Home & Finance launched a joint product allowing borrowers to pledge Bitcoin to help finance down payments on Fannie Mae-backed mortgages.

Better requires pledged Bitcoin to equal 250% of the down payment loan amount. Anthony Bassili, president of Coinbase Asset Management, noted on the same panel that the product has “thousands of applications” in the pipeline. Bassili explained that lenders accept Bitcoin because it remains liquid and can be sold if a borrower defaults.

Retail Market Sentiment and Valuation Metrics

Market valuations for related equities reflect steady investor interest despite mixed retail engagement. Coinbase (COIN) shares closed up over 4% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the exchange shifted to bullish, although overall chatter remained low.

Concurrently, the broader cryptocurrency market traded near $83,330 per coin, registering a 0.4% gain over a 24-hour window. Retail sentiment for Bitcoin itself persisted in the bearish zone on low chatter levels, highlighting a divergence between institutional debt integration and retail caution.

Entity / Asset Metric / Status Recent Movement Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Price $83,330 (+0.4% 24h) Cardone Capital Deals Active Pipeline Debt $350 million debt on $600 million deals Coinbase (COIN) Friday Closing Stock Performance Up over 4%

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.