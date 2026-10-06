Héctor Bellerín Turned Down Audition for Film La Bola Negra

Real Betis defender Héctor Bellerín turned down an invitation to audition for a starring role in the critically acclaimed Spanish film La bola negra, choosing to respect the labor struggles of professional actors. Directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi considered the Spanish international for the prominent role of Rafael Rodríguez Rapún during early pre-production planning.

La bola negra opened in theaters on September 25, and has quickly established itself as a phenomenon. The film has been selected to represent Spain in the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. Its early box office figures are spectacular, bolstered by a wave of international recognition that includes the Audience Award at both the San Sebastián and Toronto film festivals, alongside being awarded best film at the Festival de Cannes.

From the Director’s Board to the Audition Room

While the film ultimately secured Miguel Bernardeau to star alongside Guitarricadelafuente—in a cast that also features Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Penélope Cruz, Lola Dueñas, Antonio de la Torre, Albert Pla, Glenn Close, Alberto Cortés, Yenesi, Antonio Dechent, and Hugo Weizel—Bellerín’s name occupied an unexpected place during initial casting discussions. Javier Ambrossi revealed the approach during a promotional appearance for the film, explaining that the right-back’s profile made him an intriguing prospect for the production.

BELLERÍN rechaza trabajar en LA BOLA NEGRA

Rather than receiving a direct offer for the part, Bellerín was approached by casting organizers to determine his interest in trying out for the character of Rafael Rodríguez Rapún. Bellerín recounted the interaction during an interview on Radio Sevilla (Cadena SER), expressing gratitude for the invitation while explaining his immediate hesitation. “They contacted me in my day,” Bellerín noted. “It was an honor that they contacted me, and it is something that can attract anyone, but you have to dedicate many hours to it and the respect it deserves. I didn’t think I was the right person to do it.”

Bellerín Highlights Precarious Economic Realities for Professional Actors

Bellerín grounded his refusal in a broader critique of the precarious economic realities facing modern actors. Drawing on personal connections within the arts, the defender highlighted the systemic challenges professional performers face daily.

“I have always had many people in my environment who are dedicated to the industry, I have friends who are actors and actresses, and I know it is a very complicated industry,” Bellerín said on Radio Sevilla. The Catalan full-back pointed directly to structural instability within the industry: “They have super precarious jobs and it is one of the industries with the highest unemployment rates in our country, they dedicate many hours and continue to have a super precarious life. Then it seemed to me a bit of labor intrusion simply for being who I am to have the opportunity to participate in a super production like La bola negra.”

Beyond his athletic career, which spans spells with Barcelona, Arsenal, Watford, Sporting de Portugal, and two separate stints with Real Betis, Bellerín has built a distinct public profile through his outspoken civic engagement.