Herald Economy Reports Illegal Online Trade of Endangered Wildlife in South Korea

In South Korea, major online second-hand platforms are listing endangered animal products, including a stuffed tiger priced at 7,000,000 KRW alongside leopard skins and sea turtle taxidermy, bypassing CITES regulations and prompting serious legal and regulatory concerns, Herald Economy reported on the 7th.

Online Marketplaces Host Prohibited CITES Species

Online marketplaces are openly hosting dozens of listings for specimens classified under CITES Appendix I, which prohibits commercial international trade.

Under South Korea’s Wildlife Protection and Management Act, possessing or transferring protected species requires verifiable acquisition paperwork and prior transfer permits.

Unregulated Listings Surface on Major Domestic Platforms

A stuffed tiger bearing the complete form from head to tail appeared on a domestic secondary marketplace carrying a 7,000,000 KRW price tag. The seller described the item as an authentic, rare tiger specimen. Herald Economy analyzed listings across primary domestic second-hand platforms and identified dozens of similar posts offering restricted wildlife goods.

The inventory extended beyond big cats. Sellers posted leopard skins, hawksbill sea turtle taxidermy, green sea turtle derivatives, natural ivory, coral goods, and shortfin mako shark specimens. Product descriptions explicitly highlighted the genuine biological origin of the items, with several sellers citing foreign acquisition origins including China, Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, Nepal, Kenya, and Gabon.

Strict Legal Frameworks Governing Endangered Species Transactions

Tigers and leopards hold classification under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). This designation covers species threatened with extinction where commercial international trade remains strictly prohibited. South Korea banned the commercial trade of CITES Appendix I large felids domestically starting in 1994.

While legal exemptions exist for specimens imported lawfully decades prior or acquired before CITES restrictions took effect, owners must maintain verifiable documentation. South Korea’s Wildlife Protection and Management Act mandates that anyone possessing, transferring, or displaying international endangered species or their derivatives must retain paperwork proving lawful acquisition. Transferring a legally imported specimen requires formal reporting and submission of import permits prior to the transaction.

Wildlife Category CITES Status Domestic Regulation Context Tiger & Leopard (Large Felids) Appendix I Commercial domestic trade prohibited since 1994; requires strict transfer reporting. Hawksbill & Green Sea Turtles Appendix I International trade banned; possession requires verifiable acquisition proof. Ivory & Coral Goods Protected Species Subject to mandatory acquisition documentation and transfer reporting under wildlife laws.

Internet Trade Drives Many CITES Infractions

The circulation of restricted wildlife products through domestic digital channels has drawn scrutiny from researchers and international organizations.

Government agencies have previously attempted to curb these violations. In 2016, the Ministry of Environment noted that internet-based illegal trade accounted for 41 out of 83 CITES-related infractions detected over a three-year period.

Despite these investigative initiatives, active listings continue to populate mainstream platforms without visible proof of CITES permits or lawful acquisition documentation. Researchers recommend continuous monitoring of digital platforms by authorities in cooperation with marketplace operators to suppress both public and clandestine transactions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.