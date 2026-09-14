Hong Kong’s Equity Market Sees Billion-Dollar Raise from Tech Companies

Hong Kong IPO Boom and Chinese AI Race Fuel Frenzy of Follow-On Deals

Chinese equities are experiencing a surge in follow-on capital raises as artificial intelligence developers leverage recent market activity for aggressive expansion. According to Hong Kong Exchange data cited by EquitiesTech, aggregate follow-on deal volumes reached a five-year high in the first half of the year, spearheaded by major capital injections into AI startups like Z.AI.

The Bottom Line Capital Surge: Follow-on deal volumes on the Hong Kong Exchange hit a five-year peak in the first half of the year, driven heavily by artificial intelligence funding rounds.

Follow-on deal volumes on the Hong Kong Exchange hit a five-year peak in the first half of the year, driven heavily by artificial intelligence funding rounds. Valuation Disconnect: While primary issuance volumes remain high—with Hong Kong ranking first globally for initial public offerings last year ahead of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, according to KPMG—roughly half of the 179 listings since January 2025 have traded lower over trailing three-month periods, per Wind Information data.

While primary issuance volumes remain high—with Hong Kong ranking first globally for initial public offerings last year ahead of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, according to KPMG—roughly half of the 179 listings since January 2025 have traded lower over trailing three-month periods, per Wind Information data. Policy Pivots: Institutional allocators like Goldman Sachs have adjusted exposure, favoring mainland Chinese A shares over Hong Kong H shares to tap more directly into hardware-centric artificial intelligence plays.

The Mechanics Behind the Follow-On Frenzy

The rush for secondary capital is not happening in a vacuum. Firms such as Z.AI are turning to convertible bonds and secondary share sales to bypass the friction of traditional debt markets.

Here is the math: capital expenditures for training large language models require continuous, high-volume liquidity. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding post-IPO stability. While primary issuance made Hong Kong the top destination for debuts last year—besting the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq—secondary market performance has lagged significantly behind global benchmarks.

Data from Chinese financial-data provider Wind Information highlights that out of 179 public debuts since January 2025, approximately about half have traded downward over three-month windows. This performance erosion contrasts with a modest decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a gain exceeding 10% for the FTSE Renaissance Global IPO Index over the same timeframe.

Capital Flow Dynamics and the Stock Connect Effect

A critical catalyst for both initial rallies and subsequent corrections is the Stock Connect program, which facilitates direct investment from mainland China into qualifying Hong Kong-listed equities. When stocks join the program, price action often turns volatile.

For instance, out of 33 Hong Kong-listed equities that entered the Connect on March 9, more than half had doubled in price between their initial listing and the trading session prior to inclusion. Eight distinct entities, including artificial intelligence startup Deepexi, surged by over 300% during that period. However, every single one of those eight stocks has since dropped by 10% or more, with Deepexi falling 51% as of early June, according to coverage from CNBC.

Hong Kong's stock market sees surge in new listings

Metric / Indicator Hong Kong Exchange Data / Market Context H1 Follow-On Deal Value Reached a five-year high, fueled by AI expansion rounds (EquitiesTech). Global IPO Ranking (Prior Year) 1st globally by funds raised, besting NYSE (2nd) and Nasdaq (3rd), per KPMG. Post-Debut Performance Roughly about half of 179 listings since January 2025 have traded lower over trailing three-month windows (Wind Information). Connect Inclusion Volatility Stocks joining the Connect on March 9 experienced sharp pre-inclusion rallies exceeding more than double to 300%, followed by corrections of 10% or more. Goldman Sachs 2026 Forecast Projected approximately $60 billion in total Hong Kong listings for the year, nearly double the $36 billion raised in 2025.

Regulators are monitoring these sharp fluctuations closely. State-backed publication Securities Times flagged concerns regarding rapid rallies followed by steep retracements in select Hong Kong listings.

According to Leonid Mironov, portfolio manager at Gavekal, many H-share listings correspond directly to companies that also trade as mainland China’s A shares. Once liquidity events like Stock Connect inclusion pass, capital frequently retreats toward the often cheaper A shares.

Strategic Reallocations and Institutional Sentiment

Investment banks are recalibrating their outlooks in response to these structural pressures. While Goldman Sachs previously projected that companies would raise roughly $60 billion via Hong Kong listings this year—up from $36 billion in 2025—the firm also downgraded Hong Kong H shares in favor of mainland Chinese A shares to capture hardware-driven AI exposure more efficiently.

Photo: cnbc.com

Benjamin Cavender, managing director at China Market Research Group, noted that low fee structures, variable fundraising results, and rising competition have generated acute pressure across segments of China’s financial ecosystem, forcing a heavier operational focus on short-term performance metrics.

Meanwhile, exchange operators maintain that valuation metrics remain subject to broader macroeconomic and operational forces. HKEX stated that share price performance is driven by a complex range of variables.

As the market absorbs these waves of capital, attention turns to forthcoming milestones.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.