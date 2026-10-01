Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak holds diplomatic immunity in the United Kingdom, a status granted in 2020 that could complicate potential legal proceedings following an independent commission’s verdict finding the club guilty of breaching financial regulations, independent.co.uk reported.

The Financial Regulations Verdict and Disputed Revenues The independent commission determined that the Premier League club committed serious infractions over a nine-year period. According to independent.co.uk, the panel found that Manchester City created “sham” commercial contracts to inflate revenues and conceal costs by more than £900 million. middleeasteye.net reported that the figures exceeded £900 million through artificially inflated finances, while noting that the club used these contracts to bypass spending limits between 2008 and 2018. The club’s financial statements were not prepared and audited in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory principles, the commission wrote, adding that the organization was “reckless” and acted “other than with utmost good faith.” independent.co.uk noted that names were redacted from the initial 40-page core judgment, and Mubarak has not been directly accused of any personal wrongdoing.

Diplomatic Immunity Complications for Legal Proceedings Mubarak was added to the UK’s list of approved diplomats in 2020 as a “Counsellor (Economic)” for the United Arab Emirates, first reported by the Financial Times and noted by independent.co.uk. This status grants him immunity from criminal proceedings and most civil action in British courts. As the managing director and group CEO of Mubadala—a $330bn sovereign wealth fund whose main shareholder is the Abu Dhabi government, as reported by middleeasteye.net—Mubarak has chaired the football club since 2008. Instagram If the independent commission’s verdict is upheld through the ongoing appeal process, further legal actions could emerge. middleeasteye.net reported that other Premier League clubs might pursue civil action if they believe Manchester City’s actions harmed them on the pitch.

Club Response and Ongoing Appeal Process Manchester City has strongly rejected the verdict and reasserted its innocence. In a letter to fans reported by independent.co.uk, Mubarak wrote: “The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began … There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity.” Photo: middleeasteye.net In an official statement published alongside the core decision, the club maintained that a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence supports its positions. The club stated that it will pursue all available appeal avenues on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle, and fact, and is unsafe. Investigations into these financial breaches initially began after German outlet Der Spiegel published leaked documents in 2018, detailing emails purportedly exchanged between senior executives regarding inflated sponsorship revenue from Etihad and Etisalat, as noted by middleeasteye.net.

The Bottom Line Manchester City was found guilty by an independent commission of breaching Premier League financial regulations, involving over £900m in concealed costs and inflated revenues.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak holds UK diplomatic immunity as an economic counsellor for the United Arab Emirates, potentially complicating subsequent legal and regulatory actions against leadership.

The club strongly denies the findings, maintains its innocence, and is actively pursuing an appeal while facing potential scrutiny from the Independent Football Regulator and the Serious Fraud Office.

Manchester City Financial Regulation Case Metrics Metric / Detail Reported Figure / Status Involved Breach Period 2008–2018 Disputed Financial Amount More than £900m (independent.co.uk) / Exceeding £900m (middleeasteye.net) Club Acquisition Year 2008 (acquired by Sheikh Mansour for $265m) Chairman Diplomatic Status Approved UK diplomat since 2020 (Counsellor, Economic)