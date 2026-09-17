How to Watch The Traitors: New Blood Live Online

The Traitors: New Blood arrives on NBC on Thursday, September 17, at 8:00 pm ET/PT, marking the franchise’s US network television debut with a civilian edition hosted by Alan Cumming. If you are trying to figure out how to catch the reality TV rookies step inside Ardross Castle without veteran game players from shows like Big Brother or Survivor, here is your complete viewing guide.

Where to Watch The Traitors: New Blood Live on US Television

The new civilian spin-off premieres directly on NBC, bringing the high-stakes game of deception into a primetime television slot. For viewers with traditional cable packages, tuning into your local NBC affiliate on September 17 is the most straightforward route.

Cord-cutters have several live TV streaming options to access NBC. According to TechRadar’s coverage of The Traitors: New Blood, services carrying the network include Sling TV’s Blue package starting from $46 per month depending on your region, Fubo starting at $84.99 per month, and YouTube TV priced at $82.99 per month after an initial free trial.

Streaming Options and On-Demand Availability

If you miss the live broadcast on NBC, you can still catch up on-demand. Episodes of The Traitors: New Blood stream exclusively on Peacock the day following their television broadcast.

Peacock subscription tiers begin at $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually. However, users who require live sports bundled into their subscription will need to opt for the higher tier priced at $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year.

International Viewing and Streaming Internationally

Viewers outside the United States face a slightly different landscape as international rollout dates remain unconfirmed. In Canada, streaming home Crave is expected to host the new US version eventually, though platforms are currently pacing releases around the fourth season of The Traitors Canada. Crave subscriptions start at CA$11.99 per month.

In Australia, the series is anticipated to land on the free streaming platform 10Play once current broadcasts conclude. Meanwhile, UK fans awaiting Alan Cumming’s return on BBC iPlayer may experience a wait similar to previous seasons, especially with the second season of the UK celebrity edition on the horizon.

For international fans traveling abroad who want to access their domestic streaming subscriptions, TechRadar notes that virtual private network services like NordVPN can help bridge the geographical gap by routing your connection back to your home country.

What Makes This Season Different

Unlike previous iterations of the American version—which mixed everyday contestants with seasoned reality TV veterans from shows like The Challenge and The Real Housewives—this installment strips away the tactical masterminds. Every single contestant is an everyday American facing off for life-changing prize money.

Photo: techradar.com

With weekly double-bills slated for the schedule, the absence of reality television veterans promises a more unpredictable dynamic inside the Scottish highlands. Will you be tuning in for the primetime premiere, or are you waiting to binge the season on Peacock? Let us know in the comments below.