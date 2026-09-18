Husband and Wife Killed in US 84/285 Crash in Santa Fe County

On Wednesday morning, a tragic motor vehicle accident along U.S. 84/285 claimed the lives of a married couple, identified as Andy and Diane Bustos. The fatal incident occurred on the highway’s shoulder when a southbound vehicle veered out of its lane and struck the couple while they were standing outside their parked car.

The Tragedy Unfolds on U.S. 84/285

The sequence of events began at 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday when Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies received dispatch calls regarding a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 84/285. According to reports, emergency medical personnel from the Santa Fe County Fire Department were already administering treatment upon the arrival of law enforcement.

Diane Bustos, 74, sustained critical injuries in the collision and tragically succumbed to them at the scene. Her husband, 77-year-old Andy Bustos, was rushed by emergency responders to Christus St. Vincent Hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he also succumbed to the severe injuries he sustained in the crash.

Active Investigation Into the Cause

Investigators from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Division have taken charge of determining the exact sequence of events that led the vehicle to leave the southbound lanes. Preliminary findings released by authorities indicate that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Photo: losalamosreporter.com

While investigators have ruled out impairment early in the probe, the inquiry continues as the vehicle drifted off the paved roadway.

Navigating the Aftermath

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