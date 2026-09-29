The Idaho Vandals are using their bye week to recalibrate after a challenging start to the season, turning their focus toward an upcoming matchup against the undefeated and defending FCS champion Montana State Bobcats. Following a decisive loss to Utah and three narrow defeats against FCS opponents where late-game miscues proved costly, Idaho sits at 0-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

“We are three to five plays away from winning all our FCS matchups. We have got to make those plays,” Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. said Monday during his weekly news conference. Those narrow losses—falling late to Cal Poly, Lamar, and Abilene Christian—have highlighted the fine margins the Vandals must navigate as they prepare to host the reigning champions Friday in an ESPN-broadcast game from the Kibbie Dome.

Bye Week Health and Preparation

While Montana State enters the contest at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky following a 28-18 victory over 18th-ranked Northern Arizona, the visiting Bobcats have faced their own roster hurdles. MSU managed last week’s win despite being without preseason All-Big Sky quarterback Justin Lamson, running back Adam Jones, and wide receiver Taco Dowler, the MVP in last year’s FCS title game. Status updates regarding their availability for Friday remain unannounced.

For Idaho, the extra time off has served as a vital window to address health concerns and sharpen foundational execution. Ford noted that the team utilized the bye week to get healthy, focus on position-group fundamentals, and dive deep into the projected game plan for the Bobcats. Getting back on the field after sitting out stretches earlier in the season are safeties Zach Wusstig and Khalid Rawels, linebacker Darrell Gipson Jr., and offensive linemen Leon Evans and Tyler Skinner.

Physicality and Defensive Containment

Addressing the formidable task ahead, the Vandals coaching staff stressed the necessity of matching MSU’s physicality while neutralizing an offense known for keeping defenses off balance. Offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker emphasized that establishing a physical presence is non-negotiable. “At some point, we have to be physical,” Shoemaker said. “We have to knock them off the ball, break tackles. When they are in the right spot and we are in the right spot, we have to win.”

Ford described the Bobcats as masters of manipulation, noting that their scheme forces constant adjustments. Defensively, the Vandals have prioritized perimeter containment and discipline. Defensive coordinator Lee Stalker pointed out that his unit must remain a step ahead to counter MSU’s complex offensive schemes. Stalker also highlighted the emergence of freshman safety Luka Moore, who has recorded 23 total tackles, including a tackle for loss, earning praise for his aggressive play in the backfield.

Offensive Strategy and Execution

To keep the Bobcat defense from stacking the box, Idaho plans to lean heavily on quarterback Joshua Wood, who leads the Big Sky in total offense at 293.8 yards per game. Shoemaker indicated that run-pass options will be utilized to get wide receiver Tony Harste and tight end Noah West-Baranco integrated into the offensive flow, while also placing a renewed emphasis on improving first-down rushing success.

Friday’s game inside the Kibbie Dome presents the Vandals with a chance to prove they can pull out tight victories and hold their own against elite opponents across the Big Sky and nationwide.