Ingrid Carlqvist’s book details conversion to Christianity, reports world-today-news.com

Ingrid Carlqvist, a former investigative reporter and editor within Sweden’s media landscape, has published a new book detailing her departure from a decades-long stance as a convinced atheist following a series of transformative experiences in Israel and Sweden, world-today-news.com reported.

Carlqvist spent years working at some of Sweden’s largest news companies, where her reporting on contentious subjects—including Muslim immigration—ultimately alienated her from the country’s mainstream media establishments. Her personal trajectory shifted dramatically in 2019 after 59 years of living as an atheist.

From Secular Skepticism to Personal Faith

Despite identifying as an atheist, Carlqvist noted that she held an affinity for Christianity and long hoped for a spiritual revival in Sweden, even if she believed she had no personal need for it. The catalyst for her journey arrived when her friend Henrik Hultberg, a Christian, recovered from a severe blood clot in his brain while hospitalized.

Following that recovery, Hultberg urged her to embrace Christianity. Prompted by the conversation, Carlqvist began exploring the faith. Her turning point occurred during a trip to Israel organized by Lars Enarson, a Swedish Bible teacher based in the country whom she connected with after discussing Christianity on her podcast.

An Unplanned Voyage on the Sea of Galilee

Enarson and his sister Ellen hosted Carlqvist for a tour of the Holy Land. During a visit north to the Sea of Galilee, Carlqvist prepared to board a tourist boat with Ellen. Seeing a large crowd walking onto a vessel, she assumed it was their scheduled transport.

The boat was actually chartered by a group of American Christians singing English hymns. Realizing they were on the wrong boat, Carlqvist and Ellen decided to remain aboard. As she sang along with hymns she recognized, Carlqvist later recalled feeling a pang of conscience over not having purchased a ticket for the cruise.

During the excursion, the pastor onboard recounted the biblical account of Jesus walking on water and calming the storm, focusing on Peter’s sinking faith. When the pastor repeated Jesus’s question to Peter, “Why do you have so little faith?”, Carlqvist experienced an emotional reaction that she described as hitting her heart like a “boom,” moving her to tears.

Upon returning to shore, Carlqvist approached the pastor to apologize for boarding without a ticket. The pastor told her, “Ingrid, you were definitely on the right boat.”

Facing Institutional Hurdles in Sweden

Back in Sweden, Carlqvist began reading the Bible daily and enrolled in a Bible college. However, her efforts to join a local congregation collided with her past public profile. Previous media portrayals labeling her “an Islamophobe, a racist, a horrible person” preceded her into churches.

After being made to feel unwelcome at one church where members researched her online, she found a congregation led by pastor Sven Wiborn. Wiborn stated that although he found negative material regarding Carlqvist online, he chose to speak with her directly, identifying a genuine desire for truth and asserting that external judgments should not bar individuals from a religious community.

Publication of ‘Oh My God, Do You Really Exist?’

While driving to her baptism, Carlqvist reported hearing a voice instructing her to write a book about her conversion and providing its title: Oh My God, Do You Really Exist?.

The book was published last month with a foreword by Lars Enarson. Carlqvist intends to use the publication to address what she characterizes as a broader spiritual void among Swedes who report a lack of meaning in polling data.

An English-language edition of the book is currently scheduled for release.