Iran Adopts Continuous Escalation and Offense Toward United States

Iran is adopting a strategy toward the United States defined by escalation and continuous offense, refusing to pursue diplomatic compromises following the intense military clashes of early 2026.

The Aftermath of the February Strikes and Regime Resilience When the military campaign led by the United States and Israel began on February 28, 2026, the Islamic Republic of Iran faced a severe test. Despite the sudden strike and subsequent heavy bombardment aimed at dismantling the nation’s nuclear and missile programs, the regime did not collapse. Instead, Iranian forces absorbed the blows and retaliated by successfully seizing and shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, driving global energy prices skyward while continuing to inflict damage on American military installations in the region. Abbas Araghchi survived the initial blast at the compound. Emerging from the rubble covered in debris, Araghchi commandeered a passing car to reach the foreign ministry, where he immediately coordinated with surviving military commanders and foreign leaders to maintain continuity of government. The regime had long anticipated that its leadership might be killed, allowing it to activate pre-planned command structures to weather the opening weeks of the conflict.

Shifting Perceptions Among Tehran’s Elite While public proclamations from Tehran have celebrated the survival of the state, internal assessments among the regime’s remaining elites reveal deep anxiety. Iranian leaders remain acutely aware that Washington retains significant military and economic levers. They fear that temporary constraints holding back American forces—such as dwindling ammunition stockpiles, domestic political friction, and international opposition—could dissipate as the geopolitical landscape shifts. However, rather than driving the regime toward the negotiating table, this existential pressure has hardened elite resolve. Senior officials view the February 28, 2026, strikes through the lens of permanent hostility, comparing the sudden assault to the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel. Having lost friends and family members in the bombardment, Tehran’s leadership maintains virtually zero faith in American diplomatic overtures, concluding that Washington remains committed to their ultimate destruction.