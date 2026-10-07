Isabelle Huppert Stars in Marc Fitoussi’s Ni Vue, Ni Connue

Opening in French cinemas on October 7, 2026, after premiering at the Festival du Film Francophone d’Angoulême, Marc Fitoussi’s comedy Ni vue, ni connue pairs Isabelle Huppert and Sandrine Kiberlain in a satirical look behind the scenes of the film industry, examining the stark contrast between stars who command the spotlight and extras who remain unseen.

The Bottom Line

Marc Fitoussi directs Ni vue, ni connue, which arrives in French theaters on October 7, 2026, following its opening-night screening at the Festival du Film Francophone d’Angoulême.

The film features Isabelle Huppert as Corinne Maclou, an obstinate background actor, alongside a cast—including Sandrine Kiberlain, Diane Kruger, Emmanuelle Bercot, and Ana Girardot—who accept to play with their own image.

The production explores the delicate boundary between cinematic illusion and stark professional isolation, balancing sharp observational humor with moments of melancholic reflection.

Isabelle Huppert Steps Behind the Mirror as an Unseen Extra

Marc Fitoussi returns to the familiar territory of the film industry in Ni vue, ni connue, having previously directed a documentary focused on background actors and helmed several episodes of Dix pour cent. In this feature, the narrative observes the machinery of filmmaking as a theater of vanities where some individuals dream of entering the light when others fear leaving it.

Isabelle Huppert stars as Corinne Maclou, a persistent silhouette on film sets who remains convinced that a life-altering role is just around the corner. Huppert serves as the sole actor in the project who is not portraying a version of herself. This creative choice transforms one of the most famous French actresses into a woman that no one notices.

A Cast Playing with Celebrity and Persona

Surrounding Huppert are Sandrine Kiberlain, Diane Kruger, Emmanuelle Bercot, and Ana Girardot who accept to play with their own image. This distance provides the feature with its best comedic mechanics.

The film treats the motion picture industry as an ecosystem that possesses enough self-awareness to mock its own absurdities, yet not always enough to get rid of them. Rather than deploying a biting critique, Fitoussi leans into irony. The director exposes the strange psychological divide of a film set, where background artists view stars as inhabitants of an adjacent universe that sits tantalizingly close, reachable by a single encouraging glance or whispered confidence.

Project Detail Production Element Director Marc Fitoussi Key Cast Isabelle Huppert, Sandrine Kiberlain, Diane Kruger, Emmanuelle Bercot, Ana Girardot Premiere Milestone Opening film at the Festival du Film Francophone d’Angoulême 2026 Theatrical Release Date October 7, 2026

Navigating the Thin Line Between Satire and Farce

Corinne’s relentless pursuit of visibility exposes the truths of an occupation that constantly reminds its workers they are never quite in their place. She absorbs rejections and professional humiliations without ever becoming a victim, though her determination borders on a blindness that frequently triggers absurd situations.

The film occasionally loses its finesse when it pushes the mechanics of farce too far, prioritizing narrative requirements over observational depth. While the implausibility fits the framework, it occasionally dilutes the satire. Fitoussi maintains an understated style that avoids excessive cruelty, choosing instead to linger on the quiet, shared solitude of performers.