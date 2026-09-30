Italian Inflation Reaches 4.1% as Piazza Affari Flattens

European markets faced renewed pressure as Piazza Affari flattened following a shock inflation reading of 4.1% in Italy, mirroring similar upward surprises across the eurozone. The data, arriving hot on the heels of a 5% reading in Spain and a 3.4% jump in France, is complicating the monetary policy outlook for the European Central Bank as energy costs continue to bite.

Piazza Affari Slips as Inflation Data Surprises Markets Trading in Milan saw the FTSE MIB cede 0.25% by mid-afternoon, settling around the flatline after morning data confirmed that Italian consumer price growth had accelerated to 4.1%, its highest level since 2023. This mirrors a broader European trend driven largely by energy price pressures stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict. Despite the broader market hesitation, select equities managed strong gains. Technoprobe surged between 4.15% and 4.58% during the sessions, while Campari, Inwit, and Banca Mediolanum posted gains ranging from 2.1% to 2.3%. Meanwhile, Juventus shares faced severe downward pressure, plunging over 8% in vista dell’aumento di capitale. D’Amico stood out as a primary gainer, surging over 8.5% during the morning trading hours.

Energy Pressures Mount Across the Eurozone The latest price spikes across Italy, France, and Spain have validated concerns that energy costs remain stubbornly persistent. In France, consumer prices climbed 3.4%, at the fastest pace in over two years, pushed up heavily by a 21.2% year-on-year surge in energy components including fuel and natural gas. These figures arrive just ahead of Eurostat’s official eurozone inflation release, where economists project headline inflation to reach a three-year high of 3.7%. The persistent momentum has kept the European Central Bank on alert, with markets currently pricing in almost four additional quarter-point hikes over the coming 12 months following the central bank’s moves to a 2.5% rate. Christine Lagarde recently signaled the necessity for a «risposta misurata, se appropriata, per tenere sotto controllo l’inflazione», though governing council members note that second-round wage and price effects remain largely contained for now.