Relebohile Mofokeng starred for Bafana Bafana with a first-half brace in a 5-0 victory over Eritrea in Cairo on Wednesday, extending South Africa’s lead at the top of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group. The display earned high praise from Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune, who highlighted the 21-year-old forward’s unexpected ambidexterity.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Club Form Translation: Having transitioned to Royale Union SG ahead of the current campaign, his international production mirrors his growing club output of four goals and one assist.

Khune Praises Mofokeng After Cairo Masterclass

South Africa cemented their grip on Group D with a commanding 5-0 demolition of Eritrea, with Royale Union SG attacker Relebohile Mofokeng orchestrating much of the damage during a blistering first-half display. Speaking on SABC 2 following the match, Itumeleng Khune singled out the youngster’s technical growth since moving to the Belgian top flight, noting how one particular finish caught the veteran shot-stopper completely off guard.

“Yeah, beautiful strike with his left foot,” Khune said. “And I mean, he surprised all of us because we know that he’s stronger with his right foot, but here, he connected the ball very well.” Briefly News noted that the double brought Mofokeng’s international tally to five goals in 24 appearances for the senior national team, underscoring his expanding tactical utility in Pitso Mosimane’s attacking structure.

Build-Up Play and Growing Influence in Belgium

Beyond his unexpected weaker-foot prowess, Mofokeng’s second goal showcased an elite understanding of space and combination play. Khune expressed equal admiration for the sequence leading up to the subsequent strike in Cairo, pointing directly to the collective chemistry on the pitch.

Photo: briefly.co.za

“What a great run by Mofokeng. But what I like about it firstly is the first touch, the run, and the execution of the pass from Oswin Appollis. Then what a great finish by Rele,” Khune added, as detailed by Briefly News. This international momentum directly mirrors his club trajectory in Europe, where the 21-year-old has notched four goals and one assist across all competitions for his Brussels-based outfit since arriving ahead of the current season.

Metric / Detail Statistics Match Result Bafana Bafana 5 – 0 Eritrea Competition & Location 2027 AFCON Qualifier (Cairo) Mofokeng International Record 5 goals in 24 appearances Royale Union SG Season Output 4 goals, 1 assist (All Competitions)

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.