jaam automation launches M. agentic work management platform

London-based automation specialist jaam automation has introduced M. by jaam, an Agentic Work Management solution built to assist financial institutions and other enterprises in integrating AI agents, staff members and legacy tools as they expand artificial intelligence throughout their operational processes.

The enterprise artificial intelligence landscape is facing challenges. While 88% of organisations now use AI, only 7% have fully scaled it. Financial institutions find themselves at the center of this friction. They are increasing investment in AI yet struggling to capture positive EBIT impact, with McKinsey research cited by the company finding that only 37% of organisations report a positive impact on EBIT despite 80% of employees believing AI has improved their personal productivity.

Part of this difficulty stems from the way procedures, information and decision-making remain divided across distinct departments, software programs and operational phases.

The Context Engine: Bridging Agents and Legacy Infrastructure

M. by jaam tackles this by providing a layer of context and orchestration between AI agents, employees and the systems underpinning these workflows. At the heart of the platform is its Context Engine. This system aggregates organisational knowledge, business processes, live activity and historical data to understand how work moves through an organisation and determine the next required step.

By understanding these trajectories, the platform allows AI to operate within established workflows. Financial services firms, in particular, face legacy technology, multiple data sources and tightly governed processes. The platform provides the necessary governance and visibility to ensure automated tasks adhere to processes.

“Many businesses have adopted AI incredibly quickly but are struggling to make it work across the business,” said Andrew Murphy, chief strategy officer and co-founder at jaam automation. “Every organisation has its own processes, systems, people and ways of doing things. If we’re going to ask AI to take on more of that work, it needs to understand how the business actually works.”

Murphy noted that business context is a bottleneck in AI adoption. M. by jaam aims to solve this by building understanding through the work businesses are already doing, letting companies introduce AI where it makes sense and give it more responsibility as confidence grows.

Ecosystem Integration and the Rise of Agentic Orchestration

Rather than replacing existing investments, M. is engineered to be interoperable. The platform can deploy its own AI agents while also incorporating agents that businesses have already developed. Integration includes Microsoft Azure AI, Copilot and Power Platform alongside other business systems.

This flexibility arrives as the number of active Microsoft 365 agents has increased 15-fold in a year. Enterprises are accumulating disparate agents, giving rise to what Gartner identified in February 2026 as “Universal Orchestration”—the enterprise challenge of coordinating AI agents, bots and people across multiple systems and vendors.

Lucy Bourne, co-founder of Oaka Studio, emphasized the practical realities of managing this technological shift. “AI is changing how organisations work, however successful adoption is about more than introducing new technology. It’s about bringing AI, people and existing systems together in a way that is practical, secure and governed,” Bourne stated. Furthermore, she noted that the software’s compatibility with the Microsoft network and capacity to collaborate with Microsoft Partners offers a functional pathway for companies already committed to Microsoft tools to investigate the practical application of agentic work.

Structured Adoption Across Five Operational Phases

jaam automation structures the deployment of M. around a five-phase adoption model:

Analyse: Examines requirements, knowledge and processes.

Examines requirements, knowledge and processes. Build: Converts findings into structures and tasks.

Converts findings into structures and tasks. Work: Supports live activity with relevant context.

Supports live activity with relevant context. Intelligence: Tracks progress and highlights risks.

Tracks progress and highlights risks. Optimisation: Identifies where AI, agents and automation could improve processes.

Drawing on decades of business process automation experience, jaam automation is applying AI and agentic AI to more complex work. The platform intends to manage everyday tasks automatically, freeing up workers to concentrate on duties that demand critical thinking, creativity and guidance.