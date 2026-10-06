Jack White and California officials slam Trump over Iran rally remarks

Musician Jack White launched a fierce critique of Donald Trump on Tuesday, labeling the politician the “Worst American of All Time” after Trump suggested during a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, that Iran could “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.

Speaking to an audience in Nebraska on Monday night, Trump defended soaring costs by framing them as a necessary sacrifice to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. “They could take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay,” Trump said during the speech, remarks that immediately drew cheers from the crowd but sparked intense backlash across California.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, White questioned the loyalty of Trump supporters residing in the targeted Southern California population centers. “Hey republicans and conservatives that live in L.A. and San Diego; how do you feel about your Fuhrer recommending that the cities you live in get attacked?” White wrote. The singer accused the politician of advocating for the bombing of two major American cities simply because they fail to offer “total allegiance to his ego.”

Political Fallout and Emergency Operations in California

The remarks drew swift condemnation from high-ranking California officials who argued the statements crossed a dangerous line. California Governor Gavin Newsom took to X to denounce the rhetoric, writing, “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego. … He is deranged and dangerous.”

The governor’s press office amplified the warning, stating that the politician was advocating for an attack on 10+ million U.S. residents across two of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas. According to Newsom, the state operations center had to be activated immediately following the speech due to escalating cyber and security concerns.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also rejected the rhetoric directly. “San Diego is not collateral damage,” Gloria posted. “We are not expendable. And we are never a ‘small price to pay.’ Keep our city out of your reckless war talk.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass echoed those concerns in a formal statement, calling the comments dangerous and noting that a president’s fundamental duty is to protect the country rather than actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives.

White House Defense and Intelligence Realities

In response to the mounting criticism, White House communications director Steven Cheung pushed back on X, claiming that media outlets were distorting the reality of the speech. Cheung stated that Trump was “clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped” and emphasized that America is safer because Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money.

The president’s Rapid Response X account similarly argued the next morning that the U.S. was actively fighting to stop Iran from possessing the capability to target Los Angeles and San Diego.

Photo: latimes.com

Despite the administration’s defensive framing, the underlying strategic premise faced immediate scrutiny. It is far from clear that Iran has anywhere near the capability for a missile attack on the U.S. While Iranian forces launched missiles toward the remote Indian Ocean base of Diego Garcia in March, that location falls outside the range of Iran’s ballistic missile program, and law enforcement agencies across California previously confirmed a lack of credible intelligence regarding potential surprise drone attacks from Tehran.

As the political fallout continues, White warned followers to prepare for further escalation, pointing toward upcoming mid-term elections as a flashpoint for heightened domestic tension.