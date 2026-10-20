Jamal Jevonta Nash faces murder charges in father death

Jamal Jevonta Nash, a 29-year-old North St. Paul resident, faces criminal homicide charges following an unprovoked attack that fatally injured his 69-year-old father over the weekend, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County District Court. Authorities report that the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday at Regions Hospital, prompting prosecutors to upgrade the case against Nash to intentional and unintentional second-degree murder charges.

I have tracked how this tragic incident unfolded on Sunday inside a residence located in the 2700 block of Chippewa Avenue, just south of Annapolis Street.

According to the criminal complaint, North St. Paul police units responded to the Chippewa Avenue home at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after a 911 call from Nash’s mother. Responding officers found the victim unresponsive and bleeding profusely from the head, while his wife—the suspect’s mother—stood nearby holding a bloody towel. Investigators recovered the ball-peen hammer directly from the crime scene.

Court records show that Nash had moved into his parents’ home just one day prior to the fatal confrontation, arriving on Saturday. The complaint details that the victim had been actively setting up a television in his son’s bedroom and unpacking household items in the living room when Nash suddenly emerged from his room and launched the assault.

Family Background and Mental Health History Revealed in Charges

Law enforcement interviews with Nash’s mother provided crucial context regarding the suspect’s recent medical and psychiatric history. She informed police that her son had received a schizophrenia diagnosis five years prior and had never demonstrated any prior history of aggression or violence toward family members.

The mother told investigators that Nash experienced a seizure the week prior to the incident, leading to a brief hospital stay. Although he called his parents to pick him up the following day, she later received a call from a treating physician expressing concern that Nash should remain hospitalized to monitor potential behavioral changes stemming from a mid-September medication adjustment. She reportedly discovered that Nash had not been entirely truthful regarding his discharge status when he returned home.

In the days leading up to the attack, the suspect’s behavior shifted noticeably. His mother reported that Nash displayed severe stress, remained awake for days, paced continuously, stopped eating, and experienced sudden mood swings due to his new prescriptions.

Following the attack, the complaint notes that Nash immediately shouted, Oh my God, before crying and screaming and fleeing the property through the back door. Police officers quickly tracked his whereabouts and took him into custody.

Nash Gives Conflicting Accounts of Attack on Father

During questioning by law enforcement, Nash initially offered conflicting accounts of the incident. When asked what transpired inside the home, he stated, Somebody hit my father, and my mother was crying, according to court documents.

As officers informed him that he would be booked into jail on assault charges and given an opportunity to share his perspective, Nash altered his statement. He acknowledged the attack by telling investigators, I hit my father, while simultaneously claiming that his father was holding me for hostage.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office formally filed two counts against Nash: second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional murder. Court schedules indicate that the defendant is slated to make his initial appearance before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Court Reads Second-Degree Murder Charges Against Nash

As the legal process moves forward, Wednesday morning’s court appearance will address the formal reading of the second-degree murder charges against Nash in Ramsey County District Court.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges or crisis, confidential support is available. In the United States, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.