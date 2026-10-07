James Howells abandons search for lost bitcoin and plans to launch Ceiniog Coin

In 2013, James Howells accidentally discarded a hard drive containing private keys to 8,000 bitcoin, valued today at nearly 600 million euros, into a municipal landfill in Newport, Wales. After a decade of failed retrieval attempts and legal defeats, Howells announced plans to issue a tokenized cryptocurrency called Ceiniog Coin to represent the lost digital assets.

Courts Dismiss Lawsuits over 600 Million Euro Bitcoin Loss

Financial Scale: The lost hard drive holds 8,000 bitcoin, carrying a market valuation of approximately 600 million euros based on current trading prices.

The lost hard drive holds 8,000 bitcoin, carrying a market valuation of approximately 600 million euros based on current trading prices. Legal Barrier: British courts dismissed Howells’ lawsuits against the Newport City Council in early 2025, ruling he relinquished ownership under pollution control laws.

British courts dismissed Howells’ lawsuits against the Newport City Council in early 2025, ruling he relinquished ownership under pollution control laws. Pivot to Tokens: Howells proposed launching 800,000 million INI tokens—one for each satoshi of the lost bitcoin—though the promised release has not materialized as specified.

Twelve Years of Rejected Excavation Proposals

The incident began when James Howells mistakenly threw out the storage device in 2013. Over the subsequent twelve years, he attempted to secure permission from the Newport City Council to search the municipal landfill site near Cardiff. As xataka.com reported, Howells deployed various technological initiatives, including robotic dogs and artificial intelligence, in his efforts to locate the hardware.

Local authorities consistently blocked the excavation initiatives. According to the Newport City Council, disturbing the buried material would create severe environmental hazards by releasing dangerous substances. Consequently, Howells confirmed to Forbes Australia in 2025 that he was abandoning all physical attempts to buy, excavate, or negotiate for access to the dump site. He stated, Ya no voy a intentar comprar el vertedero. Tampoco voy a intentar excavarlo ni seguir hablando con el ayuntamiento o con sus representantes .

Photo: laprimeraenlinea.com

Judicial Dismissal in British Courts

Legal challenges mounted by Howells fared no better than his engineering proposals. In early 2025, the British justice system dismissed his lawsuits against the Newport City Council, a development covered by Ars Technica. According to laprimeraenlinea.com, the courts ratified this decision in March 2025 by rejecting his appeal.

Judges ruled that Howells had legally lost ownership of the hard drive when he discarded it, citing the 1974 pollution control legislation. Legal constraints heavily damaged his case: the standard six-year limitation period expired in 2019, yet Howells did not initiate legal action until 2024. The council reiterated during the proceedings that excavation risks releasing hazardous environmental contaminants.

Metric / Milestone Details Lost Asset 8,000 Bitcoin (Approx. 600 million euros) Disposal Year 2013 Location Newport municipal landfill, near Cardiff Legal Limitation Deadline Expired in 2019 (Litigation started in 2024) Proposed Token Project Ceiniog Coin (INI) – 800,000 million tokens

Howells Proposes Ceiniog Coin to Replace Lost Bitcoin

Following his legal and physical setbacks, Howells used X to announce a new initiative named Ceiniog Coin. His framework involved generating 800,000 million INI tokens, corresponding to every satoshi contained within the 8,000 lost bitcoin. The conceptual design aimed to establish a symbolic backing, turning an inaccessible digital fortune into the foundation of a payment ecosystem built on Bitcoin.

Despite a scheduled launch for late 2025, the specific project announced by Howells remains unreleased. While tokens named Ceiniog Coin (INI) currently trade on the market, their parameters diverge from Howells’ public specifications, with some variants operating on alternative networks like Solana or Ethereum using distinct token supplies. Meanwhile, local authorities retain plans to close the Newport landfill and transform the site into a solar park, though the project has not yet broken ground. Even if initiated, recovery of readable data from a storage medium buried beneath 350,000 tons of waste remains technically improbable. The ordeal also inspired the video game One Man’s Trash, as noted by GameStar.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.