James Weaver Leads Gaels to 19-6 Record

Jim Weaver, an American basketball coach born in 1919 who died in 1992, coached the Saint Mary’s Gaels men’s basketball team from 1955 to 1962 and later coached the Houston Mavericks of the American Basketball Association during the 1968–1969 season. His coaching career spanned multiple levels, highlighted by success in Chicago high school basketball and a West Coast Athletic Conference coach of the year honor.

Early Life, Playing Career, and Chicago High School Success

James Edward Weaver was born on January 9, 1919. He played center for the DePaul Blue Demons men’s basketball team from 1939 to 1942. Following his playing days, he served briefly as the coach of DePaul’s freshman team before entering the United States Armed Forces. During World War II, he served in the United States Army Air Forces as a player-coach at Hamilton Field. He graduated from DePaul in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science in business.

Upon completing his education, Weaver transitioned to the high school coaching ranks in Chicago. From 1947 to 1951, he led St. Patrick High School, capturing the Chicago Catholic League title in 1949. In 1951, he succeeded John Dee as the basketball coach at St. Mel High School. His 1953–1954 team won all four of Chicago’s major high school basketball championships: the St. George Holiday Tournament, the North Division Catholic title, the Chicago Catholic League championship, and the Chicago City championship. The following season, his St. Mel squad returned to the city championship game but lost to DuSable High School.

Collegiate Tenure at Saint Mary’s College

In 1955, Weaver moved to the collegiate level, succeeding the retiring Thomas Foley as head coach at Saint Mary’s College of California. His tenure in Moraga peaked during the 1958–1959 season, when he led the Gaels to a 19–6 record and an appearance in the NCAA University Division basketball tournament. That performance earned him the West Coast Athletic Conference coach of the year honors in 1959.

Tensions emerged within the program during the following season. A public feud developed between Weaver and his freshman coach, Bob Hagler. The university administration ultimately sided with Weaver, and Hagler’s contract was not renewed. By January 17, 1962, Weaver announced his resignation effective at the end of that academic June. United Press International reported that ongoing friction with certain alumni—some of whom had lobbied to replace Weaver with Hagler in 1960—contributed to his decision to leave.

Jim Weaver Coaching Record & Career Milestones Team / Institution Role Years Active Key Accomplishments St. Patrick High School Head Coach 1947–1951 Chicago Catholic League Title (1949) St. Mel High School Head Coach 1951–1955 Four Major Chicago Championships (1953–54) Saint Mary’s Gaels Head Coach 1955–1962 WCAC Coach of the Year (1959), NCAA Tournament Houston Mavericks Head Coach 1968–1969 ABA Coaching Stint (20–46 record)

Transition to Real Estate and the American Basketball Association

After concluding his career at Saint Mary’s with a cumulative 110–69 record and only one losing season, Weaver stepped away from the bench to work in real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area. He won his final game with the Gaels on March 10, 1962, and was carried off the court by his players.

Weaver returned to professional basketball in December 1968, when he was hired to coach the Houston Mavericks of the American Basketball Association. As a close friend of ABA commissioner George Mikan, Weaver replaced Slater Martin, who had resigned after the league assumed financial control of the struggling franchise. The Mavericks finished the 1968–1969 campaign with a 20–46 record, missing the ABA playoffs. At the conclusion of the season, the franchise was sold to Jim Gardner, who relocated the team to North Carolina and did not retain Weaver as head coach. Weaver passed away on November 21, 1992.

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