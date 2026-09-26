Jamie Dundee discusses Bill Dundee’s death and dispute with KWK Brand

Jamie Dundee—known as “JC Ice”—recently addressed the passing of his father, “Superstar” Bill Dundee, alongside a turbulent public dispute with merchandise creator KWK Brand. In an open discussion on the Wrestling Epicenter, Dundee reflected on his career, a family legacy, and locker room tales from the Dallas Sportatorium.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Surreal Weight of a Wrestling Dynasty

The wrestling world lost “Superstar” Bill Dundee, who passed away following a Make-A-Wish Foundation appearance in Tupelo, Mississippi. For Jamie Dundee, the reality of the loss has taken time to set in due to the demanding lifestyle of the professional wrestling circuit.

“Yeah, man, it’s like anything, it’s, uh, I don’t know if the surrealness is set in yet because being in the wrestling business, you know, sometimes you go weeks and months because you’re on the road six, seven days a week,” Dundee explained on the Wrestling Epicenter. “I’m in one town, my dad’s in another… working for different companies.”

Before his passing, Bill Dundee was reportedly challenged to one last match by Jerry “The King” Lawler. Jamie recalled calling Lawler at 5:30 in the morning to break the news, joking, “Well, King, uh, uh, the superstar is gone, brother. I said, but, uh, so I don’t guess we’ll ever get that last match in, I said, but, you know, if you still want to get one more match in, I’m around, holler at me and I’ll come in there and kick your butt.”

Anatomy of a Merchandise Blowup with KWK Brand

Beyond personal grief, Dundee found himself embroiled in a fiery social media feud with KWK Brand over an action figure set meant to immortalize PG-13, the tag team pairing of Jamie Dundee and Wolfie D. Tensions boiled over when fans pointed out the poor likeness of the figures.

“The guy that made them, they look nothing like us. They look like shit actually,” Dundee stated. When a fan commented on the poor resemblance, Dundee replied, “You’re 100% correct. They looked absolutely nothing like us.”

The situation escalated when the manufacturer messaged Dundee directly. According to Dundee, the creator stated he could simply pull the figures from the line. Dundee fired back, telling the maker he could pull whatever he wanted, reiterating that the merchandise failed to capture their likeness accurately.

From the Dallas Sportatorium to Global Rosters

Dundee’s career is packed with locker room lore spanning the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) where he ran with the Nation of Domination, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and a stint as a head trainer for ECW’s House of Hardcore. Among his recollections is a story from his teenage years on the road.

Dundee recounted a bus ride from the Dallas Sportatorium back to Dallas carrying roughly 60 pounds of pot. Because he was only 17 years old at the time, nobody suspected that the young wrestler was the one responsible for the cargo.

Key Eras of Jamie “JC Ice” Dundee’s Professional Career Promotion / Era Notable Affiliations / Roles Key Context PG-13 Tag Team (with Wolfie D) Son of “Superstar” Bill Dundee. WWF Nation of Domination run ECW House of Hardcore Head Trainer WCW Navigated backstage politics.

The Road Ahead for the PG-13 Legacy

Despite the recent merchandise friction and personal loss, Dundee remains an unfiltered voice. Whether he is sparring with toy manufacturers over sculpt accuracy or recounting road stories, Dundee operates entirely without a filter. As the dust settles on his recent public controversies, the footprint of the Dundee family in professional wrestling remains.