Jan Urban faces pressure as Robert Lewandowskis return nears

Following a difficult start to their UEFA Nations League B campaign, the Poland national football team finds itself under intense scrutiny as Jan Urban faces a critical juncture regarding his future. After two matches, the squad has secured just a single point, leaving management and supporters anxious ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

The campaign opened with a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by a 1:3 defeat to Sweden. These setbacks have piled pressure on the coaching staff, with reports from within the football association indicating that patience is wearing thin. With a crucial match against Romania looming, Urban’s position hangs in the balance as team officials demand stability and experience on the pitch.

Squad Adjustments and Lewandowski’s Return

Amid the growing pressure, concrete changes are underway in the national squad’s setup. According to reports from the Football Scout profile, Robert Lewandowski is set to return to the starting lineup. Following discussions with Jan Urban and a period of rest during the match against Sweden, the captain is confirmed to be fully prepared for the upcoming encounter with Romania.

Football insiders note that the upcoming fixture demands absolute focus, as any further loss of points could prove severely detrimental to the team’s standing. With the stakes high, management intends to rely heavily on veteran leadership to navigate the turbulent period.

Potential Successor Lurking in the Background

The precarious nature of Urban’s tenure has sparked widespread speculation regarding potential replacements. Speaking on the Misja Sport program, journalist Piotr Wołosik highlighted that discussions regarding the team’s leadership have circulated for months.

Wołosik pointed out that Jerzy Brzęczek, who currently manages the U-21 national team with notable success, is reportedly positioned as a primary candidate to step in should the association decide to part ways with Urban.

Upcoming Match Schedule

The national team faces a demanding schedule for the current international break. The crucial clash against Romania is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, kicking off at 20:45.

Following that fixture, the squad will travel to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a return match on Monday, October 5, 2026, also starting at 20:45.