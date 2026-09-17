Jimmy Buffett’s Kids Grilled Over Mom’s Alleged Ketamine Use in $275M Estate War

The bitter legal battle over Jimmy Buffett’s $275 million estate has escalated dramatically, with the late singer’s children—Cameron Buffett and Sarah Delaney Buffett—faced with aggressive discovery questions concerning their mother Jane Buffett’s alleged prescription and non-prescription drug use, specifically involving ketamine and marijuana.

Here is the kicker, this high-stakes family and financial clash is playing out publicly in court docs obtained by TMZ, peeling back the layers on one of the music industry’s most beloved legacies. Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023, leaving behind an empire that has now become the epicenter of a fierce multi-party dispute.

The Bottom Line

The Core Dispute: Jimmy Buffett’s children were questioned during discovery about their mother Jane Buffett’s alleged use of ketamine and marijuana since August 2023.

Jimmy Buffett’s children were questioned during discovery about their mother Jane Buffett’s alleged use of ketamine and marijuana since August 2023. The Financial Stakes: The legal war centers around control of the late singer’s estimated $275 million estate, involving former financial advisor Richard Mozenter and Jane Buffett.

The legal war centers around control of the late singer’s estimated $275 million estate, involving former financial advisor Richard Mozenter and Jane Buffett. The Legal Pushback: Cameron and Delaney Buffett blasted the inquiries as “harassing documents” and demanded that the overreaching requests be thrown out.

Inside the $275 Million Estate War and Discovery Tactics

When Jimmy Buffett died, he left behind an enduring musical empire and a colossal fortune estimated at $275 million. But behind the laid-back island persona of the Margaritaville mastermind, a fierce corporate and legal battle took root. Richard Mozenter, Jimmy’s former financial advisor, launched a lawsuit against Jane Buffett over control of the estate, prompting Jane to file a countersun in response.

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As the legal discovery process ground forward, Mozenter’s legal team trained their focus on Jane Buffett’s personal life. According to court documents highlighted by TMZ, Cameron Buffett and Sarah Delaney Buffett were interrogated about their mother. The questions specifically badgered the siblings about Jane’s alleged use of ketamine and weed.

The document requests went far beyond casual inquiry. Cameron and Delaney were ordered to turn over any documents or communications concerning Jane’s prescription or non-prescription drug use—specifically naming ketamine and marijuana—dating from August 2023 right up to the present day.

The Buffett Kids Fight Back Against Overreaching Demands

Unsurprisingly, the Buffett children did not take the intrusive demands lying down. In their formal legal responses, Cameron and Delaney slammed the requests as entirely overboard. They argued that the queries were designed solely to dig up “harassing documents” that bore no actual relevance to the core legal dispute over the estate’s management.

Photo: dispatchtimes.com

The friction between Jane Buffett and Richard Mozenter has been escalating for months. In previous legal filings, Jane asserted that Mozenter was actively blocking her from viewing essential accounting records. She maintained that access to those financial documents was non-negotiable for her to determine her next steps in managing the fallout of the massive estate.

Key Figure Role in Estate Battle Recent Legal Actions Jimmy Buffett Late Singer / Estate Owner Passed away on September 1, 2023, leaving an estimated $275 million estate. Jane Buffett Litigant Countersued Richard Mozenter after accusing him of withholding vital accounting records. Richard Mozenter Former Financial Advisor Sued Jane Buffett over estate control; targeted Buffett kids with discovery requests regarding drug use. Cameron & Delaney Buffett Children Fought back against discovery demands, calling requests for documents on Jane’s alleged ketamine and marijuana use “harassing.”

What Lies Ahead for the Margaritaville Legacy

As the legal machinery continues to grind through depositions, discovery objections, and financial audits, the public spectacle stands in stark contrast to the breezy escapism Jimmy Buffett championed for decades.

Legal Analyst: Fight over Jimmy Buffett's $275M estate

With millions of dollars and the governance of a cultural empire hanging in the balance, both sides show zero signs of backing down. The court will ultimately have to decide whether these aggressive discovery inquiries into private family matters cross the line from legitimate legal discovery into pure harassment.

Where do you draw the line when a multi-million-dollar estate battle turns personal? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.