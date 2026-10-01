Joaquín Levinton denies sexual assault allegation and harassment

Argentine musician Joaquín Levinton has strongly denied a sexual assault allegation made against him, declaring that he has endured years of systemic harassment from the 39-year-old accuser. The case, which involves accusations of non-consensual sexual acts and forced drug consumption between 2015 and 2020, is currently being processed by the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 50 under Judge Carlos Bruniard.

The formal complaint was filed on a Monday at a precinct of the City Police. According to judicial filings, the accuser claimed she maintained a relationship with the Turf frontman between 2015 and 2020, during which she alleged physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. The legal proceeding has been classified under Article 119 of the Penal Code regarding sexual violations. Following her declaration, the woman declined an emergency panic button offered by authorities.

Hours before discussing the matter publicly on television, Levinton issued a sharp denial across his social media channels. He rejected the characterization of the woman as a former partner, describing their past interaction as brief instead. “This person has been harassing me for many years, even showing up at the door of my house in a violent manner,” the singer wrote online, expressing profound distress over the ongoing legal ordeal.

The controversy escalated when television journalist Yanina Latorre spoke directly with the singer during a morning broadcast on América TV. During the conversation, Levinton reiterated his innocence and emphasized that he possesses extensive digital evidence to back his claims. “It is a person who has systematically harassed me for seven years, whom I have been suffering from. I have proof, I have a thousand screenshots,” the musician told the host, adding that he intends to submit these records directly into the official court file rather than participating in media spectacles.

This new legal action follows a previous complaint filed by the same woman against Levinton in 2023 for identical allegations. That earlier investigation was processed through Court No. 6 and ultimately archived. According to legal documentation, an appellate instance confirmed the dismissal, noting that the complainant had reportedly failed to ratify her statements or attend a mandatory medical-psychological evaluation at the time.

In response to the current developments, the rock band Turf released an official statement to back their lead singer. The group confirmed that Levinton and his legal counsel appeared before the presiding court to place themselves at the disposal of justice. The band’s statement maintained that the 2023 case closure was upheld on appeal and announced plans to submit digital messages sent by the accuser earlier this year into the judicial record. Furthermore, the group stated they will refrain from publishing private conversations or sharing further details outside the courtroom out of respect for all parties involved.

Judicial Background and Prior Legal Filings

The ongoing legal battle centers heavily on the history between the parties and the disposition of past accusations. Court records confirm that the 2023 complaint involving the same allegations was dismissed and archived after failing to advance through the judicial system. The defense maintains that the prior dismissal was confirmed in an appellate instance, whereas the new filing reopens the debate under Article 119 of the Penal Code.

The defense strategy relies heavily on establishing a pattern of persistent contact initiated by the accuser. Both Levinton and his musical group have asserted that digital correspondence from the complainant demonstrates an ongoing fixation rather than a genuine domestic partnership. The court will now evaluate these submissions, including the chat logs and electronic messages that defense attorneys plan to incorporate into the official dossier.

Public Statements and Media Response

The public profile of the case intensified after national broadcasters covered the statements made by both the artist and media figures. Levinton utilized his official social media platforms to address his followers, emphasizing his desire to handle the situation strictly within legal parameters. His refusal to air private digital exchanges on television programs underscores a preference for institutional resolution over public debate.

Meanwhile, the supportive declaration issued by Turf reinforced the band’s solidarity with their frontman while attempting to distance the group from external sensationalism. By formally entering their evidence into the court docket, the defense aims to shift the focus away from televised commentary and toward a formal judicial examination of the provided communications.

Next Steps in the National Criminal and Correctional Court

Judge Carlos Bruniard and the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 50 face the task of reviewing the newly submitted evidence and determining the validity of the latest accusations. The judicial inquiry will examine the specific claims of non-consensual acts and forced substance consumption, alongside the digital archives presented by the defense.

As the legal proceedings continue, no further public statements or disclosures of private documents are expected from the defense team, adhering to their stated policy of restricting evidence strictly to the court expediente. The progression of the case will depend on how the judiciary assesses the newly introduced messages and the history of prior complaints filed in previous years.