Jules Kounde stays at Barcelona to fight for his place under Hansi Flick

Jules Koundé finds himself outside of Hansi Flick’s regular plans at FC Barcelona, having started just two of the eight official games the team has played this season. Despite the club signaling an openness to departure offers, the French defender has chosen to stay and fight for his place as European clubs monitor his evolving status.

Tactical Realignment Under Hansi Flick

When Hansi Flick took charge at Barcelona, the German manager identified immediate vulnerabilities in the defensive structure. Specifically, Flick pinpointed recurring gaps appearing in the space directly behind the club’s full-backs. To resolve these issues, the coaching staff opted for a comprehensive rebuild of the wide defensive positions, prioritizing specific tactical profiles over established names.

That strategic shift fundamentally altered Koundé’s standing at Camp Nou. While the club previously relied heavily on both Koundé and Alejandro Balde on the flanks, Flick’s assessment led to a stark internal verdict. Barcelona informed the French international that while he remained part of the broader squad framework, he was no longer considered a strategic pillar for the team’s immediate future.

Here is why that matters for the defender’s career path: Koundé has managed just two starts at the beginning of the campaign, with his limited appearances primarily serving to rest Eric García rather than signaling any shift in the pecking order. García has successfully won the battle for the right-back role under Flick, leaving the French defender to bide his time or seek opportunities elsewhere.

Weighing the Market and Future Options

Despite his current substitute status at club level, Koundé maintains his position as a starter for the France national team, creating an unusual dichotomy that complicates his career trajectory. His market valuation remains notably high, and a potential transfer could command a fee exceeding 50 million euros while simultaneously clearing a significant salary from Barcelona’s wage bill.

The Catalan sports daily Sport reported that Barcelona’s stance on the player allows for a departure should a suitable offer materialize that satisfies all participating parties. Several prominent Premier League clubs are closely tracking the situation, alongside Bayern Munich, whose previous summer interest stalled when the German club failed to offload defenders they intended to sell.

Jules Koundé: Season Status Overview (September 2026) Metric / Status Detail Official Matches Started 2 out of 8 games Primary Rival for Position Eric García Club Stance Open to offers exceeding €50 million International Status Starter for France

Opening Windows of Opportunity

An unexpected opening arrived recently when Andreas Christensen suffered an injury, creating a temporary void within the defensive rotation. Koundé now waits to seize this chance to prove his tactical utility to Flick under competitive pressure. If this physical window does not alter his playing time, the defender is prepared to rethink his medium-term future.

But there is a catch: resolving his situation requires a delicate balance between high financial valuation and sporting viability. Barcelona is willing to let him go if the economic package aligns with their ongoing financial recovery, but Koundé’s personal resolve to fight for minutes means any exit will depend entirely on how the upcoming weeks unfold on the pitch.