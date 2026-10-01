Jürgen Klopp’s Germany Lineup and Captain Revealed for Nations League Clash Against Serbia

Klopp Names Debutant Scherhant in DFB Starting XI to Face Serbia

German national team manager Jürgen Klopp has named 23-year-old SC Freiburg forward Derry Scherhant in his starting lineup for Thursday’s Nations League fixture against Serbia in Munich, handing the newcomer his first senior international cap amid a sweeping squad overhaul following a slow start to his tenure.

Fantasy & Market Impact Captaincy Roster Shift: Serge Gnabry assumes the captain’s armband in the absence of Joshua Kimmich, concentrating offensive target share through the Bayern Munich winger.

Tactical Shape and Roster Rotation in Munich

Seeking his first victory after securing just one point from his opening two fixtures—a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands and a 0-1 defeat to Greece—Klopp utilized the second wave of his 44-player expanded squad pool. The tactical blueprint features Jonas Urbig in goal behind a restructured backline. Following Nico Schlotterbeck’s lateral ligament injury in his right ankle sustained on Wednesday, Waldemar Anton of Borussia Dortmund and Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United pair up in the central defensive block. Philipp Treu commands the right flank, while Maximilian Mittelstädt patrols the left.

Further up the pitch, the central midfield axis relies on Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof operating in a double-pivot role. In the attacking band, Florian Wirtz and captain Serge Gnabry support debutant Derry Scherhant, with Nick Woltemade anchoring the front line as the central target forward. This entirely rotated XI stands in stark contrast to the lineup deployed against Greece, reflecting the rigorous experimental phase overseen by the 59-year-old manager.

Historical Precedents and Opponent Context

The fixture at the Allianz Arena carries historical baggage for the DFB-Elf. Previous encounters between Germany and Serbia feature a recurring pattern where the Balkan side opens the scoring. In their three prior meetings spanning from 2008 to 2019, Serbia netted the opening goal on every occasion. While squads managed a 2-1 comeback win in 2008 and a 1-1 draw in 2019, the 2010 World Cup group stage clash ended in a 0-1 defeat following a red card to Miroslav Klose and a missed penalty by Lukas Podolski.

Photo: SPORT1

Photo: n-tv.de

Serbia enters the contest under manager Veljko Paunovic facing their own structural challenges, having dropped four of their last five fixtures across all competitions, including a 1-2 Nations League loss to Greece. Despite the statistical headwinds and the pressure to avoid a negative record in his opening three matches, Klopp retains a deep talent pool as the team prepares to travel to Thessaloniki for the return fixture against Greece on Sunday.

Match Snapshot: Germany vs. Serbia (Nations League) Metric / Detail Germany Serbia Current Manager Jürgen Klopp Veljko Paunovic Starting Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig Petrovic Designated Captain Serge Gnabry Tadic Recent Form (Last 5) D – L – ? L – L – L – W – L

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