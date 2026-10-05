K-Red Ginseng: The New Must-Buy Wellness Trend for Global Tourists

Global Wellness Demand Drives K-Ginseng Onto International Shopping Lists

Foreign tourists and high-profile figures are increasingly adding Korean red ginseng to their international shopping lists, driven by a growing global focus on wellness and convenient consumption formats. According to a report by Asiae, travel platforms, TikTok reviews, and celebrity endorsements are propelling the traditional herbal product into mainstream global markets as a premier health gift.

From Traditional Root to Convenient Sticks and Daily Supplements

Ginseng has long been utilized across East Asia for health preservation. Red ginseng specifically is produced by steaming and drying raw ginseng, turning it a dark reddish-brown color. South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety recognizes red ginseng as a functional ingredient that aids in immunity enhancement, fatigue recovery, memory improvement, and antioxidant activity.

Manufacturers have modernized the product category to meet modern lifestyle demands. Instead of traditional raw roots, companies now offer liquid extracts, candies, jellies, and portable stick packs. These portable formulations allow travelers and busy professionals to consume the supplement easily on the go.

The product’s reputation as a thoughtful present has earned it official recognition. In April, the Korea Tourism Organization featured CheongKwanJang red ginseng products on its “Korea Duty-Free Shopping Recommended List” published via the Visit Korea platform, recommending it for travelers seeking meaningful health gifts for parents, mentors, or peers.

Celebrities and Social Media Boost Red Ginseng Awareness

Public figures and viral social media content have accelerated international brand awareness. In March of last year, American rapper Cardi B posted a TikTok video documenting her experience consuming red ginseng to combat exhaustion during her multi-city tour across Miami, Los Angeles, and New York.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also generated substantial online engagement when he was gifted red ginseng sticks by a fan while visiting Seoul in October. Upon asking what the item was and whether it was healthy, his reaction amplified the #KRedGinseng hashtag across social media platforms.

Routine consumers have followed suit. Short-form video platforms now feature reviews from international buyers sharing their experiences with Korean red ginseng extracts and stick formulas, generating high engagement metrics.

CheongKwanJang Expands Global Market Share

Domestic producers are capitalizing on this rising foreign demand by aggressively expanding their international footprints. Market research from Euromonitor indicates that CheongKwanJang maintained its position as the global leader in the ginseng retail market, capturing a 44.3% market share based on 2024 sales data and retaining the top spot for 12 years, up from 40.4% in 2020.

The brand currently exports to approximately 40 countries, focusing primarily on the United States and China while scaling operations across Japan, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Market intelligence firm ResearchAndMarkets projects that the South Korean red ginseng market will sustain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2025 through 2031, supported by widening wellness trends, product diversification, and expanding digital retail channels.