Kanye West’s planned concerts in Saint Petersburg, Russia, have been canceled by tour promoter Access Opera. Representative Burton confirmed this is the final statement on the matter, directing all ticket refund inquiries to the local Russian promoter, Say Agency, following months of conflicting venue claims.

The Bottom Line

Definitive Cancellation: Access Opera tour promoter Burton confirmed that the October 10 and 11 dates are completely off, ending months of conflicting reports.

Access Opera tour promoter Burton confirmed that the October 10 and 11 dates are completely off, ending months of conflicting reports. Refund Protocol: Ticket holders seeking refunds for the Saint Petersburg shows have been instructed to direct their inquiries to the Russian booking firm Say Agency.

Ticket holders seeking refunds for the Saint Petersburg shows have been instructed to direct their inquiries to the Russian booking firm Say Agency. Venue Dispute: The initial announcement in August sparked widespread confusion after Gazprom Arena publicly stated it had never signed lease agreements for the high-profile dates.

The saga surrounding Kanye West’s anticipated arrival in Russia has reached a hard stop. Tour promoter Access Opera has officially pulled the plug on the rapper’s scheduled performances at Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena, which were originally slated for October 10 and 11. Speaking on behalf of the organizing entity, Burton made it clear that this announcement serves as the final word regarding the tour’s status in the city, effectively shutting down any lingering speculation among local fans.

For the roughly 100,000 fans who rushed to secure passes after tickets went on sale on August 17 with prices ranging from 9 to 160 тысяч rubles, the focus now shifts entirely to financial restitution. Burton advised all ticket holders seeking refunds to direct their claims straight to Say Agency, the Russian booking entity handling local logistics for the stalled venture.

Unraveling the Gazprom Arena Booking Controversy

The road to this cancellation has been defined by administrative friction and public contradiction. When news of the two Russian stadium dates first broke in mid-August, ticket sales immediately followed. However, the momentum ground to an abrupt halt when management at the Gazprom Arena publicly pushed back, stating unequivocally that no contracts had ever been signed to lease the stadium for the rapper’s performances.

That administrative stalemate triggered a prolonged and chaotic standoff involving Say Agency, the venue operators, and tens of thousands of frustrated consumers caught in the crossfire. Throughout the mounting confusion, West himself remained entirely silent on the matter, offering no public clarity while public relations messaging clashed behind the scenes.

Routing Changes and the Aftermath for Ticket Holders

The Saint Petersburg dates have quietly vanished from the artist’s official performance schedules, aligning with Access Opera’s confirmation that the shows will not go forward.

Event Detail Status / Information Announced Dates October 10 and 11, 2026 Intended Venue Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg Ticket Price Range 9 to 160 тысяч rubles (Launched August 17) Estimated Affected Fans Approximately 100,000 ticket holders Refund Point of Contact Say Agency (Russian local promoter)

With Access Opera closing the book on the engagement, the immediate challenge lies in navigating the massive refund process. As the dust settles on one of the most disjointed touring announcements of the season, fans are left waiting for Say Agency to execute the promised reimbursements.