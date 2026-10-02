Kid Rock Announces Christian Music Album Featuring Eminem

Kid Rock has announced a 17-song Christian music album titled Halfway to Jesus, slated for an October 17 release, accompanied by the lead single “James 1:17 (Jesus Is King).” The project features collaborations with Detroit-area artist Eminem on the track “7 Sins,” alongside country singers Gary LeVox and Jimmie Allen on the title track.

The Bottom Line:

Kid Rock’s 17-song faith-based album Halfway to Jesus is scheduled for release on October 17.

The project features high-profile guest appearances, including Eminem on “7 Sins” and country artists Gary LeVox and Jimmie Allen on the title track.

The lead single, “James 1:17 (Jesus Is King),” arrived alongside a music video dedicated to Jimmie Bones and fan Kalvin Lynch.

Detroit Reunions and Faith-Based Shifts on Halfway to Jesus

Kid Rock is pivoting sharply from the debauchery and bravado of his early career toward explicit expressions of faith. Speaking with Fox & Friends in August, the artist explained his motivation for the project, noting that traditional church music often felt like a “dark place” and that he wanted to write songs celebrating his faith using rock, country, and hip-hop. The resulting 17-track set features a notable reunion with fellow Detroit artist Eminem, who contributes a guest verse to the song “7 Sins.” The collaboration marks another chapter in the pair’s history, coming decades after Eminem appeared on “F** Off” from Kid Rock’s 1998 breakthrough album Devil Without a Cause, followed by Kid Rock making a cameo in the video for Eminem’s 2013 single “Berzerk,” as reported by bluntmag.com.au.

Tracklist Details and Musical Influences

The opening salvo from the upcoming album, “James 1:17 (Jesus Is King),” draws immediate sonic comparisons to Kenny Rogers’ 1978 classic “The Gambler,” though it remains unconfirmed whether the interpolation is intentional. Beyond the Eminem collaboration, the album’s tracklist boasts heavy country representation. Rascal Flatts vocalist Gary LeVox and country artist Jimmie Allen join Kid Rock on the title track “Halfway 2 Jesus.” The project also includes covers and interpretations, closing out with “God Bless the USA,” presumably a rendition of the Lee Greenwood anthem, alongside a version of “‘Til You Can’t.” Other tracks carrying overt thematic weight include “Water Into Wine,” “Me and Jesus,” and “God Is Good.”

James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)

Video Dedications and Album Artwork Imagery

The visual campaign accompanying the lead single carries personal significance for the artist. According to bluntmag.com.au, Kid Rock dedicated the music video for “James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)” to Jimmie Bones—the longtime keyboardist for his backing band, The Twisted Brown Trucker Band—who is currently living with ALS. The video is also dedicated to Kalvin Lynch, a fan battling an inoperable brain tumor whose Make-A-Wish request was to play drums alongside Kid Rock. Meanwhile, the physical packaging matches the album’s thematic duality; the official album artwork portrays Kid Rock literally positioned halfway to Jesus, with the devil stationed directly at his back.

Album Detail Information Album Title Halfway to Jesus Release Date October 17 Total Track Count 17 Songs Featured Artists Eminem (“7 Sins”), Gary LeVox & Jimmie Allen (“Halfway 2 Jesus”) Lead Single “James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)”

The complete 17-song tracklisting for Halfway to Jesus includes: 01. Freedom, 02. James 1:17 (Jesus Is King), 03. 7 Sins (feat. Eminem), 04. Why Don’t You Look into Jesus, 05. Water into Wine, 06. Halfway 2 Jesus (feat. Gary LeVox & Jimmie Allen), 07. I Don’t Drink the Whiskey Anymore, 08. Me and Jesus, 09. God Is Good (Prelude), 10. God Is Good, 11. Into the Setting Sun, 12. Broken Hearted People, 13. ‘Til You Can’t, 14. Why Don’t You Look into Jesus (Riri Mix), 15. High Road, 16. Procession, and 17. God Bless the USA.