Kim Ji-Won Stars as Surgeon Gye Soo Jung in Doctor X Stills

Kim Ji-won Balances Anti-Corruption Grit With Late-Night Noodles in Upcoming Medical Thriller Doctor X

Kim Ji-won transforms into an uncompromising genius surgeon in the upcoming medical noir drama Doctor X, which is scheduled for release on October 9, 2026. Ahead of the premiere, broadcaster SBS released promotional stills highlighting the protagonist Gye Soo Jung’s rigorous professional battles alongside her surprisingly down-to-earth appetite.

The Bottom Line Release Date: Doctor X premieres on October 9, 2026.

Doctor X premieres on October 9, 2026. Character Arc: Kim Ji-won plays Gye Soo Jung, a brilliant surgeon fighting systemic corruption at Guseo University Hospital.

Kim Ji-won plays Gye Soo Jung, a brilliant surgeon fighting systemic corruption at Guseo University Hospital. Behind the Scenes: Director Lee Jung Rim praised Kim’s natural ability to switch between intense dramatic stakes and human eccentricities.

Stepping Into Guseo University Hospital

Adapted from the popular Japanese series of the same name, Doctor X casts Kim Ji-won as Gye Soo Jung, a surgeon navigating the dark corridors of hospital politics. According to Liputan6.com, the drama is a medical noir that examines pure medical ethics clashing against internal institutional corruption. Gye Soo Jung confronts the rigid power structures of Guseo University Hospital using her own methods, demonstrating high-level surgical expertise under intense pressure. Media Indonesia noted that the series positions the protagonist as a sharp-witted doctor working within a system often described as a “Mafia in White.”

Fueling the Anti-Corruption Fight Between Surgeries

While previous promotional material emphasized her unyielding opposition to hospital corruption, newly released SBS stills reveal the character’s lighter, more human side. Detik.com reported that Gye Soo Jung never compromises on her meals outside the office, often choosing hearty meat dishes to regain her energy before returning to her pursuit of justice. Even during tight turnarounds between operations at the hospital, she is captured keeping her energy up with instant ramen.

Photo: Media Indonesia

Director Lee Jung Rim highlighted this range during production commentary. “Kim Ji-won can naturally display the unique and human side of Gye Soo Jung,” Lee stated, as reported by Detik.com. “Every time I see her quickly transition from one character dynamic to another, I wonder, ‘if not Kim Ji-won, who else could play this role?'”

Global Streaming Strategy

Media Indonesia confirmed that the upcoming series will be available on Netflix. This distribution strategy allows international audiences to follow the medical thriller. The role marks a distinct career shift for Kim Ji-won, moving away from conventional romance and melodrama into a high-stakes genre centered on medical conspiracies and institutional power struggles.

Photo: Liputan6.com

Project Detail Production Information Title Doctor X (also known as Doctor X: Mafia in White) Lead Actor Kim Ji-won (as Gye Soo Jung) Original Adaptation Japanese series of the same name Genre Medical, Thriller, Drama, Noir Distributor SBS / Netflix Premiere Date October 9, 2026

Anticipation Builds Ahead of October Premiere

As promotional rollouts continue through SBS and streaming announcements solidify via Netflix, viewer enthusiasm remains high. The combination of intense medical operations, sharp corporate criticism, and unpretentious character quirks establishes a fresh direction for the lead actress. Fans can mark their calendars for October 9, 2026, when Gye Soo Jung officially steps into the operating theater to dismantle institutional corruption.