Kingdom Come Co-Founder Slams “Power Fantasy” RPGs for Teenagers

Martin Klima, co-founder of Warhorse Studios, stated that he is bored and tired of role-playing games focusing on power fantasies for teenagers, during an interview with PC Gamer. The developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance criticized the repetitive formula of putting players in the role of a chosen one tasked with saving the universe, while praising the technical craftsmanship of major publishers like Ubisoft.

The Bottom Line

Warhorse Studios co-founder Martin Klima criticized modern role-playing games for relying on repetitive power fantasies aimed at teenagers.

While praising Ubisoft for strong technical craftsmanship and bug-free releases, Klima argued that major publishers constantly recycle stale formulas instead of taking creative risks.

IGN previously reviewed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 upon its release last year, awarding the medieval RPG a 9/10.

Challenging the Chosen One Tropes in Modern Role-Playing Design

The role-playing genre remains a favorite for the developer, but the standard narrative blueprint has worn thin. Klima pointed out that setting players up as the ultimate savior with grand universal stakes has become a distillation of what a common RPG represents. He suggested that a substantial audience is equally exhausted by this repeated formula and actively wants fresh, alternative experiences.

Targeting younger demographics, Klima noted that players aged 16 or 17 naturally require power fantasy mechanics. However, he emphasized that the core gaming demographic has matured significantly over the years. To avoid misunderstandings, he clarified during the PC Gamer interview that his critique was not directed at Expedition 33.

Weighing Technical Craftsmanship Against Creative Risk

Major publishers bear responsibility for leaning too heavily on proven, historical design strategies rather than funding original ideas. Klima singled out Ubisoft as a prime example, acknowledging that the publisher’s game craftsmanship is excellent. He pointed out that their releases typically arrive free of major bugs with standout animations and character models, yet lamented that this high level of polish is applied to recycled ideas.

Recalling his early experiences with franchise launches, Klima mentioned playing the original Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs when they debuted. Those initial iterations provided genuine entertainment, but experiencing the exact same framework for a tenth time makes the gameplay loop stale. He admitted that he lacks easy answers for major companies attempting to balance financial risks with bold creative experimentation.

Industry Context and Recent Critical Reception

Klima’s commentary on industry pricing and design follows his earlier remarks expressing hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 will successfully establish a higher baseline price point for AAA video games. Warhorse Studios built its reputation precisely by rejecting traditional fantasy tropes in favor of grounded, historically accurate medieval simulation.

That deliberate departure from genre norms paid off critically when IGN reviewed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 upon its launch last year, awarding the historical epic a 9/10 score.