Kiora Kunimoto reaches first career final at PPA Tour event in Las Vegas

Upsets dominated the competition at the recent PPA Tour event in Las Vegas, shifting the spotlight to rising challengers across singles and doubles brackets. While the women’s circuit continues to search for a player capable of consistently threatening Anna Leigh Waters across all three disciplines, Kiora Kunimoto delivered a clear statement that she may eventually step into that role.

Kunimoto put together a stellar run in Las Vegas, advancing to her first career final by eliminating top seed Kate Fahey en route to the gold medal match. In the final, she pushed Kaitlyn Christian before Christian ultimately secured the victory 11-8, 2-11, 11-4. Her strong results across singles and both sides of doubles signal a rapid ascent up the rankings.

Anna Leigh Waters & Ben Johns vs Hayden Patriquin & Anna Bright Championship Match | PPA Las Vegas

Shaking Up the Men’s Brackets

On the men’s side, Nico Acevedo emerged as a major storyline following his breakthrough performance in Mesa. In Las Vegas, Acevedo notched a semifinal run as the No. 10 seed alongside Jaume Martinez Vich and reached the mixed doubles quarterfinals as the No. 16 seed with Isabella Dunlap. His tournament was highlighted by high-profile upsets, including victories over No. 5 seeds Len Yang and Dylan Frazier in men’s doubles, as well as a win against No. 7 seeds Eric Oncins and Catherine Parenteau in mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, the men’s singles draw proved to be exceptionally volatile. Top seed Chris Haworth survived a major scare in the Round of 32, narrowly getting past Anouar Braham 14-12, 11-9 after facing game points in the opening frame. Haworth’s tournament ended in the following round when he fell to No. 14 seed Luc Pham.

Kate Fahey vs Kiora Kunimoto at the PPA Rate Las Vegas Open (Quarterfinals)

The Rise of Ben Johns and Tactical Shifts in Singles

Playing as the No. 19 seed, Ben Johns carved a path to the final by defeating No. 11 Dylan Frazier, No. 4 Christian Alshon, and No. 8 John Lucian Goins. In the championship match, No. 3 seed Hunter Johnson captured the title with a commanding 11-1, 11-3 victory over Johns.

Beyond the upsets, the tournament showed a wider tactical evolution in men’s singles. While traditional baseline-to-kitchen volleying remains a staple, players increasingly utilized a newer style anchored in prolonged baseline rallies. Johns himself fluctuated between both approaches depending on his opponent, highlighting the ongoing strategic shifts within the professional circuit.

Eric Oncins & CJ Klinger vs Jaume Martinez Vich & Nico Acevedo at the PPA Rate Las Vegas Open