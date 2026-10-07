Home » News » Klarna And PayPal Face Strict Credit Checks For Buy Now Pay Later

Starting November 20, payment service providers like PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPY), Klarna, and Ratepay must run mandatory credit checks on installment purchases starting from 20-euro transactions, following a revision of the consumer credit directive.

The Bottom Line

New regulations starting November 20 require credit checks for installment purchases as low as 20 euros.

Data from comparison portal Verivox shows the popularity of 1,000-euro purchases split into installments has nearly doubled in two years.

Consumer protection advocates warn that multiple small installment purchases are driving younger demographics into severe debt traps.

The Shift in Digital Consumer Spending

Online shopping platforms across Europe increasingly feature checkout options allowing consumers to buy immediately and pay later in installments. Ralph Wefer from the comparison portal Verivox noted a steep climb in adoption rates across the digital marketplace.

According to Verivox, 15 percent of all surveyed consumers currently choose to split a 1,000-euro purchase into partial payments rather than paying the full sum upfront. This metric represents a near-doubling in popularity over a two-year observation window. Payment providers capture substantial revenue from these transactions, particularly when users miss payment deadlines and trigger high interest penalties.

Accumulated Debt Pressures Younger Borrowers

Debt advisory agencies report a demographic shift among clients seeking financial assistance for uncontrolled spending. Paul Huber from the consumer advocacy center Verbraucherzentrale Sachsen explained that modern digital interfaces lower friction for contract creation.

Huber stated that online platforms tempt younger demographics to spend capital they do not possess. Instead of a single large loan, consumers accumulate an intricate puzzle of numerous micro-installment purchases that compound into severe interest burdens over time.

Regulatory Overhaul Lowering Micro-Credit Thresholds

Previously, installment purchases under 200 euros faced minimal regulatory oversight and remained exempt from stringent banking laws governing traditional consumer credit. The upcoming regulatory shift dismantles this exemption.

Beginning November 20, the revised consumer credit directive forces payment service providers to execute automated creditworthiness inquiries via agencies like Schufa for installment values starting at 20 euros. Policymakers intend to prevent financially vulnerable consumers from continuously acquiring unsecured micro-loans.

Welcoming the regulatory update, Paul Huber from the consumer advocacy center stated, “In the theory it is an important, positive step, that sharpens consumer rights right in the digital age. Earlier there were simply not the installment credits. Riskier and modern credit forms are therefore now starting November 20 more strongly regulated.”

Banking Sector Concerns Over Administrative Friction

Financial industry representatives view the incoming mandate with reservations regarding operational workflows. Jörg Buschan, a legal expert for the banking association, warned about rising administrative hurdles.

Buschan cautioned that these disclosure and information obligations will not automatically generate transparency or clarity. He noted that the procedural changes carry the risk of making credits safer for consumers while simultaneously introducing unnecessary operational complexity.

The traditional purchase on invoice remains unaffected by the revised guidelines. When a merchant ships merchandise with a 14-day payment window without involving a third-party payment service provider, the transaction bypasses the strict credit directive and remains exempt from mandatory credit checks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.