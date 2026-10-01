Köln Court Orders Rental Firm to Return Audi to Buyer

The Cologne Court Ruling on a Rented Audi A3

A car rental company in Neuss must return a nearly new Audi A3 to a buyer who purchased the vehicle from a renter for 25,000 euros on the exact same day it was rented, according to a ruling by the Landgericht Köln reported by spiegel.de.

The central dispute centers on whether the buyer acted in good faith when acquiring the midsize vehicle, which had only 4,200 kilometers on the odometer, as detailed by express.de.

Inspecting Forged Papers and Cash Payment

The buyer carefully checked the paperwork before handing over cash, inspecting the vehicle registration documents (Zulassungsbescheinigung Teil 1 und 2), matching the vehicle identification number (FIN) with the car’s actual chassis number, and reviewing the seller’s identity card, express.de reported.

n-tv.de noted that the rental company had originally rented the vehicle out for five days.

Photo: n-tv.de

While the registration papers were ultimately found to be forged, the Cologne court determined that the flaws—such as the specific way the FIN was printed—were not recognizable to a layperson, as reported by express.de.

The court also established that paying in cash, lacking a second key, and buying the car due to the seller’s urgent need for money ahead of an upcoming wedding did not constitute gross negligence, according to spiegel.de.

Photo: express.de

GPS Tracking and the Lawsuit in Cologne

After the rental period expired, the car rental company tracked the Audi using a built-in GPS system and retrieved it using a second key, as reported by n-tv.de and express.de.

The buyer subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Neuss rental firm at the Landgericht Köln demanding the return of the vehicle and its papers, according to express.de.

Voluntary Handover and the Legal Status

Because the rental company had voluntarily handed the car over to the renter rather than losing it through an involuntary act like theft, the court ruled that good-faith acquisition applied, as noted by n-tv.de.

The ruling by the Landgericht Köln ordering the company to surrender the vehicle to the buyer is not yet legally binding, according to n-tv.de and express.de.