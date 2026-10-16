KPK Investigates BNPB Corruption Case with Puspom TNI

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has launched a high-stakes collaborative investigation alongside the Indonesian Military’s Military Police (Puspom TNI) following a sweeping operation at the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). The move marks a significant tightening of the net around suspected systemic graft involving “Ready-to-Use Funds” (DSP)—capital explicitly earmarked for life-saving emergency responses that instead allegedly fueled private interests.

The Scope of the Operation

The investigation centers on a series of procurement projects. Following a surprise sting operation (OTT) on October 13, 2026, the KPK moved quickly to secure evidence, conducting two days of intensive searches on October 14 and 15, 2026, at the BNPB. Among the areas scrutinized were the office of the former BNPB Head, Letjen TNI Suharyanto, and the desks of several key procurement officials.

The KPK has formally named five suspects in the case. Among them is Bima Setiawan, who is an adik sekaligus Tenaga Ahli Kepala BNPB. The KPK alleges that several vendors favored through direct appointment methods were affiliated with Bima, creating a clear conflict of interest. The corruption scheme allegedly saw these funds funneled into private stock investments, including a notable purchase of 150,4 juta lembar shares with an unbelievable valuation through a third-party firm, PT AVE, valued at roughly Rp 30,98 miliar as of October 13, 2026.

Discrepancies in Seized Assets

While initial reports suggested a modest seizure of funds, the financial reality of the case appears far more substantial. KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto clarified that the total cash confiscated during the operation reached approximately Rp3,3 miliar, refuting earlier, lower estimates. Beyond the cash, investigators have secured hundreds of grams of precious metals and are currently working with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to track assets held in cryptocurrency, marking a modern evolution in how illicit disaster funds are laundered.

Photo: BBC

The list of those detained and later charged includes Gabriel Purwaka Sigit, a Kasubdit pengelolaan bantuan dan dan kedaruratan BNPB sekaligus PPK, and Tenaga ahli Kepala BNPB Suharyanto Richard Erlangga, alongside private sector figures Gery P and Syifa NG. While Sekretaris Utama BNPB Rustian was among the 14 individuals initially brought in for questioning, he was not named a suspect.

A Crisis of Institutional Trust

The timing of the scandal has intensified public and political scrutiny. The revelation of deep-seated corruption within the disaster agency has sparked outrage, with critics describing the theft of emergency funds as a “disaster within a disaster.” The ethical implications are severe: these funds were designated for critical operations, including karhutla di Kalimantan dan Papua, and disaster relief for major earthquakes in Nusa Tenggara Timur.

Photo: Kompas

Legislative reaction has been swift. Rieke Diah Pitaloka, a member of Komisi XIII DPR, has characterized the theft as a violation of hak asasi manusia, given that the diverted funds directly impacted the health and survival of citizens in disaster-stricken areas. She has called for the KPK to adopt an aggressive stance, suggesting the application of maximum criminal sanctions—including potential capital punishment based on Pasal 2 ayat (2) UU Nomor 31 Tahun 1999—to serve as a deterrent for those who manipulate emergency budgets.

The Path Toward Accountability

The involvement of Puspom TNI is not merely ceremonial. Plt Direktur Penyidikan KPK Achmad Taufik Husein confirmed that military police officers were present during the initial sealing of offices and the field operations. This coordination is essential as the KPK navigates the application of Pasal 12 huruf i UU Pemberantasan Tindak Pidana Korupsi. Because the case involves both civilian and potentially military-affiliated actors, the precise legal framework for the prosecution remains a subject of ongoing coordination between the KPK and the military police.

1 KPK CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION AT BNPB CONTINUES ACCORDING TO LEGAL PROCEDURES VOSOT

As of October 16, 2026, the leadership landscape at the agency has already shifted, with Presiden Prabowo appointing Letnan Jenderal TNI Kristomei Sianturi to Kepala BNPB. While the administrative cleanup is underway, the legal process is only beginning. The central question remains: how deep do these affiliations run within the agency’s procurement structure, and will the recovery of these stolen assets actually reach the communities left vulnerable by the redirected funds?