KPK Raids PT Bela Parahiyangan in ATR/BPN Bribery Probe

The Corruption Eradication Commission, known as the KPK, has expanded its sweeping investigation into land rights bribery within the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning, or ATR/BPN . On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, anti-corruption investigators targeted PT Bela Parahiyangan as part of an ongoing probe into illicit payments tied to Building Use Rights, or Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB), processing.

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KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo detailed the latest enforcement action during a press briefing at the Merah Putih Building in Kuningan, South Jakarta. Investigators descended on the corporate offices of PT Bela Parahiyangan to gather physical and digital evidence regarding financial transactions allegedly funneled to ministry officials.

"In the continuation of the investigation into the case related to ATR/BPN, today investigators also again carried out a search at one of the private parties, namely the Bela Parahiyangan party which is one of the private parties, who allegedly also provided a sum of money to certain parties in the Ministry of ATR/BPN in the processing of HGB," Budi stated to reporters on September 29, 2026.

According to the commission, the mechanism behind the alleged bribery at PT Bela Parahiyangan mirrors the methods uncovered in a separate, high-profile scheme involving PT Summarecon Agung Tbk. While officials have not yet disclosed the specific volume of documents or assets seized from the location, investigators maintain that the corporate positioning within the broader conspiracy is similar to the Summarecon inquiry.