KPK Raids PT Bela Parahiyangan in ATR/BPN Bribery Probe

The Corruption Eradication Commission, known as the KPK, has expanded its sweeping investigation into land rights bribery within the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning, or ATR/BPN. On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, anti-corruption investigators targeted PT Bela Parahiyangan as part of an ongoing probe into illicit payments tied to Building Use Rights, or Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB), processing.
Tracing the Raids and the Summarecon Parallel
KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo detailed the latest enforcement action during a press briefing at the Merah Putih Building in Kuningan, South Jakarta. Investigators descended on the corporate offices of PT Bela Parahiyangan to gather physical and digital evidence regarding financial transactions allegedly funneled to ministry officials.
"In the continuation of the investigation into the case related to ATR/BPN, today investigators also again carried out a search at one of the private parties, namely the Bela Parahiyangan party which is one of the private parties, who allegedly also provided a sum of money to certain parties in the Ministry of ATR/BPN in the processing of HGB," Budi stated to reporters on September 29, 2026.
According to the commission, the mechanism behind the alleged bribery at PT Bela Parahiyangan mirrors the methods uncovered in a separate, high-profile scheme involving PT Summarecon Agung Tbk. While officials have not yet disclosed the specific volume of documents or assets seized from the location, investigators maintain that the corporate positioning within the broader conspiracy is similar to the Summarecon inquiry.
A Nationwide Web of Land Rights Corruption and Extortion
The raid forms a single thread in a massive, multi-jurisdictional corruption probe. Federal investigators have spent recent weeks systematically dismantling a network accused of manipulating HGB unblocking procedures, land services, and internal bureaucratic promotions within the Ministry of ATR/BPN.
Prior to sweeping the facilities, the KPK executed search operations at the East Java Regional Office (Kanwil) of BPN, where agents seized hundreds of millions of rupiah alongside gold jewelry. Those actions followed targeted raids at the Mojokerto Land Office (Kantah), the private residence of Director General of Land and Spatial Planning Control and Enforcement Lampri, and the corporate headquarters of PT Summarecon Agung Tbk in East Jakarta and Kantor PT Summarecon Bogor.
Internal offices at the Ministry of ATR/BPN have not escaped scrutiny either. Investigators previously secured three director-general rooms at the main ministry compound in Jakarta. All seized assets from each search are currently undergoing forensic examination by the KPK.
The Scale of the Investigation and Eight Named Suspects
The inquiry initially broke wide open following investigations into the unblocking of land parcels belonging to Summarecon in Bogor Regency, alongside systemic allegations of a cash-for-positions marketplace within the ministry. Budi previously outlined the dual focus of the sweeping probes, noting that transactions involved both commercial land services and internal bureaucratic movements.
"Terkait dengan dugaan penerimaan lainnya, baik penerimaan-penerimaan dari internal yang berkaitan dengan rotasi, promosi, ataupun mutasi jabatan, diduga juga penerimaan yang dilakukan para oknum di Kementerian ATR/BPN ini berkaitan dengan layanan pertanahan lainnya," Budi explained on September 18.
The commission has formally named eight suspects in connection with the sprawling bribery scandal:
- Lampri (LMP) selaku Dirjen Pengendalian dan Penertiban Tanah dan Ruang ATR/BPN;
- Sontang Coin Manurung (SON) selaku Kepala Kantor Pertanahan Kabupaten Bogor I;
- Adrianto Pitojo Adi (ADR) selaku Direktur Utama (Dirut) Summarecon;
- Arif Sugiyanto (ARF);
- Fahd El Fouz atau Fahd A Rafiq (FEZ);
- Rizal Pahlevi (LEV) selaku pihak swasta;
- Erwin (ERW);
- Muhammad Fakhry (MF)
To date, the KPK has secured Rp 106,3 miliar in total cash and assets across the entire operation. This staggering figure marks the largest asset seizure recorded in the history of Operation Catch-Hand (OTT) actions conducted by the commission.