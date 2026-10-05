KSV Tennenbronn defeats KG Fachsenfeld 23-5 in Regionalliga

KSV Tennenbronn secured a 23-5 home victory against KG Fachsenfeld/Dewangen in the Ringen Regionalliga over the weekend, capturing their second home win of the season and easing relegation pressure, schwarzwaelder-bote.de reported.

Mixed Weekend Fortunes on the Mat

The weekend double-header tested the Brenn-Moosmann squad’s resilience across two distinct encounters. Despite securing six individual match victories against RSV Schuttertal, KSV Tennenbronn still fell 12-16 on the road due to bonus-point concessions. However, the tactical response at home against KG Fachsenfeld/Dewangen erased those defensive lapses through ruthless efficiency.

Constantin Rusu dropped down to the 57 kg division and delivered a swift 16-0 technical superiority victory in just ninety seconds. Vornamenskollege Constantin Hutuleac mirrored that dominance to secure another four-team points. Jonas Schondelmaier took a 1-1 decision at 98 kg, while David Brenn pinned his opponent at 66 kg to build an unassailable 13-4 halftime lead for the hosts.

Closing Out the Dual With Bonus Points

The second half offered no relief for the visiting side from the Ostalb region. Although Lukas Brenn dropped a tight 2-4 decision to Samuel Santana at 86 kg, the rest of the Tennenbronn lineup locked down their positions. Leo Tudezca grinded out a 5-3 points win at 71 kg before Timo-Marcel Nagel dominated with a 15-0 shutout. Mathias Schondelmaier added another 16-0 technical win in the 75 kg freestyle division to stretch the margin to 22-5.

Wrestler Weight Class Result Type Score / Action Constantin Rusu 57 kg Points Win 16-0 (1.5 mins) David Brenn 66 kg Fall Pin Victory Timo-Marcel Nagel 80 kg Points Win 15-0 Mathias Schondelmaier 75 kg (FS) Points Win 16-0

Fabian Reiner and Christopher Klanyi added a competitive punctuation mark to the evening in the 75 kg Greco-Roman bout. Wrestling long after the team outcome had been decided, Reiner overcame a 1-4 deficit in the second period using a specialized hold to secure a 6-4 points victory.

Tennenbronn Maintains Cushion Above Relegation Danger

The weekend sweep of points lifts Tennenbronn to a 4-6 record in the Regionalliga standings. With direct rivals in the lower tier dropping points across the same fixture window, the squad maintains a comfortable cushion above immediate danger.

The KSV wrestlers return to action next Saturday with an away trip to face league bottom-dwellers TSV Herbrechtingen. That encounter provides a direct opportunity to consolidate their standing and take a definitive step toward securing Regionalliga survival for the remainder of the campaign.