Labour Considers Lowering Mansion Tax Threshold to £1.5M in Autumn Budget Raid

Chancellor John Healey is actively considering lowering the UK mansion tax threshold to properties valued over £1.5 million ahead of the October Budget, a policy shift that would sweep approximately 271,000 homes into the tax net. Originally slated for properties above £2 million, the high-value council tax surcharge aims to help plug a £10 billion fiscal gap.

The Bottom Line Fiscal Pressures: The Treasury is hunting for roughly £10 billion to balance the upcoming Autumn Budget, forcing Chancellor John Healey to drive fiscal headroom down from £23 billion to £5 billion.

The Treasury is hunting for roughly £10 billion to balance the upcoming Autumn Budget, forcing Chancellor John Healey to drive fiscal headroom down from £23 billion to £5 billion. Market Reach: Lowering the valuation threshold from £2.0 million to £1.5 million more than doubles the impacted properties, pulling thousands of households—predominantly across London and the South East—into the surcharge zone.

Lowering the valuation threshold from £2.0 million to £1.5 million more than doubles the impacted properties, pulling thousands of households—predominantly across London and the South East—into the surcharge zone. Valuation Friction: Housing market experts warn the adjustment risks reducing property sales as homeowners actively seek to suppress property valuations to escape annual levies ranging from thousands of pounds.

Treasury Scrambles as Borrowing Costs Surge

As the UK prepares for the October 28 Budget, fiscal realities are colliding with political manifestos. Government sources speaking to The Times confirmed that lowering the mansion tax threshold to £1.5 million is currently a “live discussion” within the Treasury. Chancellor John Healey faces mounting pressure on government borrowing costs following the war in Iran, forcing a rapid contraction of his fiscal headroom from £23 billion down to an austere £5 billion target.

Originally, former chancellor Rachel Reeves introduced the high-value council tax surcharge during the previous Autumn Budget, targeting residential properties worth in excess of £2 million. Under that original trajectory, homes valued between £2 million and £2.5 million were set to face a £2,500 annual charge starting in April 2028. Properties priced between £2.5 million and £3.5 million faced a £3,500 fee, scaling up to £5,000 for homes valued between £3.5 million and £5 million.

By dropping the floor to £1.5 million, the government captures an entirely broader demographic of middle-class homeowners, particularly concentrated in London and the South East. According to reporting by Glen Owen and Elizabeth Ivens in The Daily Mail, this expansion more than doubles the affected housing stock from 134,000 units to approximately 271,000 homes.

Operational Realities and Administrative Efficiency

The mechanics driving the Treasury’s interest in the £1.5 million figure are largely administrative. A Whitehall source revealed to The Daily Mail that lowering the threshold is viewed as the most viable fiscal lever because the Valuation Office is already establishing mechanisms to audit homes worth more than £2 million. Expanding those inspections downwards requires minimal structural adjustment.

Despite prime minister Andy Burnham previously dismissing the tax as overly symbolic and leaning into the “politics of envy” when it was floated by Ed Miliband in 2015, current fiscal constraints have overridden past rhetoric.

Proposed Mansion Tax Structure & Threshold Comparison Property Valuation Bracket Original Threshold Expanded Threshold (Current Discussion) Projected Annual Surcharge £1.5m to £2.0m Exempt Included (Est. homes) Four-figure annual levy £2.0m to £2.5m Included Included £2,500 £2.5m to £3.5m Included Included £3,500 £3.5m to £5.0m Included Included £5,000

Market Distortion and the Valuation Trap

Property sector participants argue that lowering the ceiling will create severe behavioural distortions across the housing market.

Broadcaster and property expert Kirstie Allsopp warned in an interview with Times Radio about the perverse incentives generated by the policy. “It’s going to stop people adding value. It’s going to stop people doing basic maintenance, because everyone is going to be terrified of sending their property, which is worth £1.3 or £1.4m, over the £1.5m threshold,” Allsopp stated. She added, “And anyone whose property is just over the threshold, they’re actively going to be damaging the value. People are going to stop looking after their homes for fear of the day when the person comes around and says, your home is worth more than £1.5m.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.