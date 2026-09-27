Lapu-Lapu City Council questions NGCP, ERC and MECO over power shortage

Lapu-Lapu City faces a persistent power shortage with no definite end date, plunging consumers into continuous rotational brownouts and mounting electricity concerns as the Visayas grid struggles under generation deficits. During the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s 60th Regular Session on Wednesday, Sept. 23, representatives from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and Mactan Electric Co. (MECO) faced local lawmakers during a Question Hour to address the supply crisis.

The Generation Deficit Behind the Visayas Grid Alerts

Presiding over the session, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy stated that NGCP could not provide a concrete timeline for concluding the rotational brownouts because multiple power plants remain unavailable and overall generation capacity remains insufficient. Sitoy explained the core structural breakdown facing the region: NGCP discussed the problem, noting a shortage in power supply and suggesting the addition of new generation facilities while pointing out that several damaged plants can no longer be repaired. The local leadership warns that the shortage could stretch beyond the next two months because additional generation capacity would be needed to address the supply gap.

This localized crisis unfolds against a broader regional backdrop of repeated yellow and red alerts across the Visayas grid in recent months. Forced outages, reduced output from several power plants, and limited electricity imports from Mindanao have affected the grid. On Sept. 23 alone, NGCP placed the Visayas grid under a yellow alert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., recording an available capacity of 2,607 megawatts (MW) against a projected peak demand of 2,418 MW while approximately 886.5 MW of generating capacity remained unavailable.

Dissecting Utility Bills and Regulatory Accountability

Beyond the flickering lights and interrupted schedules, city council members directed inquiries toward increasing electricity bills and the various charges reflected in consumer statements. MECO representatives clarified their operational boundaries during the session, emphasizing that as a distribution utility, they hold limited control over costs associated with power generation and transmission. The discussed fees encompass payments made to power suppliers for generation, transmission wheeling fees collected by NGCP, and ancillary service charges required to provide reserve power for grid stability.

The Lapu-Lapu City Council has initiated a series of formal measures. On July 15, the council approved Resolution No. 17-2233-2026, calling on the Department of Energy (DOE) and the ERC to review and audit charges imposed on MECO consumers, alongside scrutiny of the utility’s power supply agreements and billing procedures. Subsequent pressure led to Resolution No. 17-2518-2026 on Sept. 7, urging MECO to issue timely, accurate, and detailed schedules for rotational brownouts that clearly outline affected areas, outage durations, and restoration times.

Legislative Pushbacks and the Search for Answers

The local legislature’s dissatisfaction culminated in Resolution No. 17-2524-2026, passed on Sept. 16, which invited the key energy agencies to the Sept. 23 Question Hour. Vice Mayor Sitoy questioned the ERC’s lack of a concrete action plan, announcing plans to coordinate with Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan on possible measures for affected consumers.

The legislative battle extends far beyond city hall. At the national level, Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan is among the principal authors of House Resolution No. 1430. The pending resolution calls for a congressional inquiry into ancillary service charges, backup power reserves, and the status of generation, energy storage, and transmission projects throughout the Visayas. Formally read on Sept. 9, the measure currently sits before the House Committee on Energy as residents across Mactan await definitive answers to a crisis that threatens the city’s economic rhythm.